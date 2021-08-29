Cloud Scorecard Market 2019; Expected To Drive a Galloping Growth

The cloud market is currently dominated by the five biggest providers, which account for around 70% of total revenues (with Amazon alone enjoying more than 30% of the pie).

The massive capital cost associated with developing the scale needed to present an economically viable alternative to the established players makes it very difficult for smaller vendors to unseat the current leaders.

As with other sectors, the Chinese vendors represent a wildcard. Alibaba has already secured a place for itself at the top table, and is expanding globally at a fast pace. The combination of a large domestic market and access to capital means that cloud is another sector where Chinese vendors could prove very disruptive.

Our thematic scoring methodology is designed to identify tomorrow’s leaders rather than today’s incumbents, based on their competitive position in the most important themes impacting their industry.

To do this, we score the top 600 TMT companies against 60 investment themes, creating a database of 36,000 thematic scores — our thematic engine — to help us identify the strongest and weakest players in each sector over the next two years, once all relevant themes have been taken into account.

Scope:

– This report is a sector scorecard, which identifies those companies most likely to succeed in a world filled with disruptive threats. Inside, we predict how each theme will evolve and who the leading and lagging companies are.

— It includes a theme map that shows the 60 biggest themes driving growth in the tech, media and telecom sectors.

— It explains how some of the largest listed players in the sector have performed over the last four years.

— It looks at major technology, macro-economic, and regulatory themes impacting cloud vendors.

Key Players:

21 Vianet

Akamai

Alibaba

Alphabet

Amazon

Baidu

Baozun

Box

Canonical

Cisco

Citrix Systems

Cloudera

CommVault

Dell EMC

Equinix

F5 Networks

Fujitsu

GoDaddy

Hitachi

Hortonworks

HP Enterprise

Huawei

IBM

Inspur Electronic

Interxion

J2 Global

Lenovo

LivePerson

LogMeIn

Micro Focus

Microsoft

Microstrategy

Mirantis

Mitel Networks

NetApp

NetScout

Nutanix

Oracle

PayPal

Pivot3

Platform9

Rackspace

Red Hat

RingCentral

Shopify

SUSE

Tencent

Twilio

United Internet

Verisign

VMware

Vonage

Xunlei

Reasons to buy:

– Companies who invest in the right themes become success stories; those who miss the big themes end up as failures.

— Corporate executives and investors who want to outperform their competitors need to understand all the themes that impact their sector.

— However, many of these themes are, by definition, outside of the core competencies of company boardrooms because they typically originate from external industries.

— This Cloud Scorecard provides a top-down, comprehensive outlook for the key players in the cloud industry over the next two years, based on the key themes set to transform their industry landscape.

Key Points from TOC:

INTRODUCTION 3

Theme map 3

Sector performance 4

Company performance 4

THEMES 5

Technology themes 5

Macro-economic and regulatory themes 11

SECTOR SCORECARD: CLOUD OPERATORS 14

Who’s who 14

Thematic screen 15

Valuation screen 16

Risk screen 17

APPENDIX: OUR “THEMATIC” RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 18

