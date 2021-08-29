CONNECTED RAIL SOLUTIONS MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2022

This industry research report presents a detailed analysis of the connected rail solutions market by safety and signaling systems including CBTC, PTC, and ATC. The report also provides an analysis based on geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

Developing countries such as India, China, and various countries in Africa and Latin America, contain high percentage of urban population. Rising urban population will result in increasing mobility, that is consequent in traffic and congestions. Consequently, giving rise to the need for public transportation solutions with the ability for high capacity transit, such as rail transport. The market study identifies the growing urbanization and increasing investments to be one of the primary growth factors for the connected rail solutions market. Rail transportation is cheap, safe, and sustainable, and don’t cause traffic congestion on the roads. Several countries are investing significantly in rail infrastructure projects to enhance the public transportation facilities and improves the mobility provided to the public.

Our market analysts estimate that the market will grow steadily at a CAGR of close to 7% by 2022.

The growth of the smart city projects will drive the growth of the connected rail solutions market. Smart city projects focus on overall development of efficient urban mobility and public transport, driving the demand for connected rail solutions. Globally, the smart city projects focus on enhancing the areas based on information technology and overall infrastructure upliftment. In 2016, Indian railway partnered with Union Urban Development Ministry for the reconstruction of the railway stations and connecting areas of the rail line.

Companies covered

The connected rail solutions market is moderately concentrated owing to the presence of numerous vendors. This market report focuses on the competition among the key vendors and their product offerings to attain competitive advantage in the smart rail solutions market. Our analysts also identify the focus areas and the strategies adopted by vendors to sustain in the connected rail solutions market.

Some of the companies covered in this report are as follows:

Alstom

Bombardier

Cisco Systems

Hitachi

Siemens AG

Geographical segmentation and analysis of the connected rail solutions market

Americas

APAC

EMEA

EMEA will be the major revenue contributor to the smart rail solutions market throughout the forecast period. The growing demand for connected rail solutions and widening railway network will drive the growth of the connected rail solutions market in this region.

Key questions answered in the report include

• What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2022?

• What are the key factors driving the global connected rail solutions market?

• What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global connected rail solutions market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in the global connected rail solutions market?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global connected rail solutions market?

• Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

• What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global connected rail solutions market?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

• Market outline

T 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market sizing 2017

• Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SAFETY AND SIGNALING SYSTEMS

• Global connected rail solutions market by safety and signaling systems

• Comparison by safety and signaling systems

• Global connected rail solutions market by CBTC– Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Global connected rail solutions market by PTC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Global connected rail solutions market by ATC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• Connected rail solutions market in EMEA– Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Connected rail solutions market in APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Connected rail solutions market in Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Key leading countries

• Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

• Growing smart city projects

• Growing importance of automated fare collection systems

• Increasing adoption of IoT and analytics in railways

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Overview

• Landscape disruption

• Competitive scenario

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Vendors covered

• Vendor classification

• Alstom

• Bombardier

• Cisco Systems

• Hitachi

• Siemens AG

..…..Continued

