GlobalData’s report, “Cumene Industry Outlook in India to 2022 — Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants”, provides up to date in-depth information on India’s Cumene industry. The report presents major market trends. The report covers India’s Cumene plants and presents installed capacity by process and technology. The report offers historical and forecast market size, demand and production forecasts, end-use demand details, price trends, trade balance data, and company shares of the country’s leading Cumene producers.

Key Players:

· SI Group-India Ltd

· Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd

Scope:

– Comprehensive information of all active Cumene plants in India

— Comprehensive information of all planned Cumene projects in India

— Capacity forecasts to 2022 with details like process, technology, operator and equity

— Cumene industry supply scenario in India from 2008 to 2022

— Plant capacity growth and installed plant capacity by production process and technology

— Cumene industry market dynamics in India from 2008 to 2022

— Market size, demand and production outlook, demand by end-use sector, and average prices

— Trade balance data from 2008 to 2022

— Import and export data and net exports and imports as a percentage of demand

— Company details, including company overview, business description and information on current and upcoming Cumene plants

— Company capacity shares for key Cumene producers in India.

Reasons to buy:

– Latest information on India’s Cumene industry

— Macro and microeconomic trends affecting India’s Cumene industry

— Market positioning of the country’s Cumene producers

— Opportunities in the Cumene industry

— Market-entry and market-expansion strategies

— Enables you to benchmark your operations and strategies against those of major companies.

Key Points from TOC:

2. India Cumene Industry, Supply Scenario, 2008–2022 7

2.1. India Cumene Industry, Total Plant Capacity, 2008–2022 7

2.2. India Cumene, Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Production Process, 2017 13

2.3. India Cumene Industry, Company Share, 2017 15

3. India, Cumene Industry, Planned Projects Details, 2018–2022 16

4. India Cumene Industry, Market Dynamics, 2008–2022 17

4.1. India Cumene, Industry, Market Size, 2008–2022 17

4.2. India Cumene Industry, Demand and Production Outlook, 2008–2022 19

4.3. India Cumene, Industry, Demand by End Use Sector, 2017 21

4.4. India, Cumene Industry, Price Forecasts, 2008–2022 22

5. India Cumene, Trade Balance, 2008–2022 24

5.1. India Cumene Industry, Imports and Exports, 2008–2022 24

5.2. India Cumene Industry, Net Exports, 2008–2022 26

5.3. India Cumene Industry, Imports as Percentage of Demand, 2008–2022 28

6. SI Group-India Ltd, Company Snapshot 30

6.1. SI Group-India Ltd, Company Overview 30

6.2. SI Group-India Ltd, Key Information 30

6.3. SI Group-India Ltd, Cumene Market, 2017 31

6.3.1. SI Group-India Ltd, Cumene Capacity Split, India and Rest of the World, 2017 31

6.3.2. SI Group-India Ltd, Cumene Plant Capacity Share in India, 2017 31

6.3.3. SI Group-India Ltd, Cumene Capacity in India, 2008–2022 32

6.3.4. SI Group-India Ltd, Cumene Plant Details in India, 2017 32

7. Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd, Company Snapshot 33

7.1. Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd, Company Overview 33

7.2. Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd, Key Information 33

7.3. Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd, Business Description 34

7.3.1. Business Overview 34

7.4. Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd, Cumene Market, 2017 35

7.4.1. Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd, Cumene Capacity Split, India and Rest of the World, 2017 35

7.4.2. Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd, Cumene Plant Capacity Share in India, 2017 35

7.4.3. Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd, Cumene Capacity in India, 2008–2022 36

7.4.4. Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd, Cumene Plant Details in India, 2017 36

7.5. SWOT Analysis 37

7.5.1. Overview 37

7.5.2. Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd Strengths 38

7.5.3. Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd Weaknesses 39

7.5.4. Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd Opportunities 39

7.5.5. Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd Threats 40

8. Appendix 42

Get More Information about this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/cumene-industry-outlook-in-india-to-2022-market-size-company-share-price-trends-capacity-forecasts-of-all-active-and-planned-plants

