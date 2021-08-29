Digital Elevation Models Market 2019-2025: Technology, Future Trends, Top Key Players- Harris Mapmart, National Map, Altalis, Intermap, Compassdata and more…
A new market study, titled Global Digital Elevation Models Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Digital Elevation Models Market
In 2018, the global Digital Elevation Models market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019New-2025.
This report focuses on the global Digital Elevation Models status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Elevation Models development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Harris MapMart
National Map
AltaLIS
Intermap Technologies
LAND INFO Worldwide Mapping
CompassData
DHI GRAS A/S
Apollo Mapping
CATUAV
NIRAS Gruppen A/S
GAMMA Remote Sensing Research
Consulting AG
GAMMA Remote Sensing AG
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Digital Surface Model (DSM)
Digital Terrain Model (DTM)
Market segment by Application, split into
Telecommunications Industry
Planning & Construction Industry
Air Traffic Routes & Navigation
Weather Service
Geological Exploration Industry
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Digital Elevation Models status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Digital Elevation Models development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Digital Elevation Models are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
