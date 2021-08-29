Ecommerce Scorecard Market 2019 Growing Demands and Popularity by Amazon, Google, Facebook, Alibaba, Tencent, 51job, 58.com, Apple, Booking Holdings, eBay, Expedia, JD.com, Just Dial, Netflix, Rocket Internet, etc
The tech giants are writing the rules of the game in ecommerce, tapping into their huge user bases, mobile payment platforms, and superiority in artificial intelligence (AI) to dominate the digital economy. New players are trying to carve out their own niches, but much of the growth will continue to flow from the titans. Amazon, Google, Facebook, Alibaba, and Tencent are also racing to invest in emerging markets where opportunities are fuelled by rising incomes, rapidly increasing smartphone usage and improving Internet infrastructures. One grey cloud on the horizon for these super-monopolies is increased scrutiny from governments and regulators looking to clamp down on tax avoidance and alleged abuses of the gig economy. Greater regulation poses a threat to profitability and plans for expansion but the big players should be strong enough, and diverse enough, to avoid suffering major damage.
Companies who invest in the right themes become success stories; those who miss the big themes end up as failures. Corporate executives and investors who want to outperform their competitors need to understand all the themes that impact their sector. However, many of these themes are, by definition, outside of the core competencies of company boardrooms because they typically originate from external industries. This Ecommerce Scorecard provides a top-down, comprehensive outlook for the key players in the ecommerce industry over the next two years, based on the key themes set to transform their industry landscape.
Get Sample Copy of this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2495614
Scope:
– This report is a sector scorecard, which identifies those companies most likely to succeed in a world filled with disruptive threats. Inside, we predict how each theme will evolve and who the leading and lagging companies are.
— It includes a theme map that shows the 60 biggest themes driving growth in the tech, media and telecom sectors.
— It explains how some of the largest listed players in the sector have performed over the last four years.
— It looks at major technology, macro-economic, and regulatory themes impacting ecommerce companies.
Key Players:
51job
58.com
Airbnb
Alibaba
Alphabet
Altaba
Amazon
AO.com
Apple
ASOS
Autohome
B2W Cia Digital
Baidu
Bitauto
Boohoo.com
Booking Holdings
Carsales.com
Ctrip
Delivery Hero
DeNA
eBay
Expedia
Fang
Groupon
GrubHub
IAC Interactive
Info Edge India
JD.com
Just Dial
Just Eat
Kakaku
Kakao
MakeMyTrip
MercadoLibre
Microsoft
Momo
Naver
Netflix
Ocado
Pandora
PayPal
Purplebricks
Rakuten
Rea Group
Rightmove
Rocket Internet
Seek
Shutterfly
Sina
Sohu
Spotify
Start Today
Takeaway.com
Tencent
TripAdvisor
Uber
Vipshop
Yahoo! Japan
Yandex
Zalando
Zillow
Make an Inquiry before [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2495614
Reasons to buy:
– Companies who invest in the right themes become success stories; those who miss the big themes end up as failures.
— Corporate executives and investors who want to outperform their competitors need to understand all the themes that impact their sector.
— However, many of these themes are, by definition, outside of the core competencies of company boardrooms because they typically originate from external industries.
— This Ecommerce Scorecard provides a top-down, comprehensive outlook for the key players in the ecommerce industry over the next two years, based on the key themes set to transform their industry landscape.
Key Points from TOC:
INTRODUCTION 3
Theme map 3
Sector performance 4
Company performance 4
THEMES 5
Technology themes 5
Macro-economic themes 10
Regulatory themes 12
SECTOR SCORECARD: ECOMMERCE SCORECARD 13
Who’s who 13
Thematic screen 14
Valuation screen 15
Risk screen 16
APPENDIX: OUR “THEMATIC” RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 17
Get More Information about this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/ecommerce-scorecard-thematic-research
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Info:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager — Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas — 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (214) 884–6817; +912064101019
Email id: [email protected]