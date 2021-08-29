Ecommerce Scorecard Market 2019 Growing Demands and Popularity by Amazon, Google, Facebook, Alibaba, Tencent, 51job, 58.com, Apple, Booking Holdings, eBay, Expedia, JD.com, Just Dial, Netflix, Rocket Internet, etc

The tech giants are writing the rules of the game in ecommerce, tapping into their huge user bases, mobile payment platforms, and superiority in artificial intelligence (AI) to dominate the digital economy. New players are trying to carve out their own niches, but much of the growth will continue to flow from the titans. Amazon, Google, Facebook, Alibaba, and Tencent are also racing to invest in emerging markets where opportunities are fuelled by rising incomes, rapidly increasing smartphone usage and improving Internet infrastructures. One grey cloud on the horizon for these super-monopolies is increased scrutiny from governments and regulators looking to clamp down on tax avoidance and alleged abuses of the gig economy. Greater regulation poses a threat to profitability and plans for expansion but the big players should be strong enough, and diverse enough, to avoid suffering major damage.

Companies who invest in the right themes become success stories; those who miss the big themes end up as failures. Corporate executives and investors who want to outperform their competitors need to understand all the themes that impact their sector. However, many of these themes are, by definition, outside of the core competencies of company boardrooms because they typically originate from external industries. This Ecommerce Scorecard provides a top-down, comprehensive outlook for the key players in the ecommerce industry over the next two years, based on the key themes set to transform their industry landscape.

Scope:

– This report is a sector scorecard, which identifies those companies most likely to succeed in a world filled with disruptive threats. Inside, we predict how each theme will evolve and who the leading and lagging companies are.

— It includes a theme map that shows the 60 biggest themes driving growth in the tech, media and telecom sectors.

— It explains how some of the largest listed players in the sector have performed over the last four years.

— It looks at major technology, macro-economic, and regulatory themes impacting ecommerce companies.

Key Players:

51job

58.com

Airbnb

Alibaba

Alphabet

Altaba

Amazon

AO.com

Apple

ASOS

Autohome

B2W Cia Digital

Baidu

Bitauto

Boohoo.com

Booking Holdings

Carsales.com

Ctrip

Delivery Hero

DeNA

eBay

Expedia

Facebook

Fang

Groupon

GrubHub

IAC Interactive

Info Edge India

JD.com

Just Dial

Just Eat

Kakaku

Kakao

MakeMyTrip

MercadoLibre

Microsoft

Momo

Naver

Netflix

Ocado

Pandora

PayPal

Purplebricks

Rakuten

Rea Group

Rightmove

Rocket Internet

Seek

Shutterfly

Sina

Sohu

Spotify

Start Today

Takeaway.com

Tencent

TripAdvisor

Uber

Vipshop

Yahoo! Japan

Yandex

Zalando

Zillow

Key Points from TOC:

INTRODUCTION 3

Theme map 3

Sector performance 4

Company performance 4

THEMES 5

Technology themes 5

Macro-economic themes 10

Regulatory themes 12

SECTOR SCORECARD: ECOMMERCE SCORECARD 13

Who’s who 13

Thematic screen 14

Valuation screen 15

Risk screen 16

APPENDIX: OUR “THEMATIC” RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 17

