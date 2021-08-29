Food and Grocery Retail Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide 2013-2022

The G8 Food & Grocery Retail industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2013–17, and forecast to 2022). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the G8 food & grocery retail market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends and leading companies.

Key Highlights:

– The G8 countries contributed $2,991,921.0 million in 2017 to the global food & grocery retail industry, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.7% between 2013 and 2017. The G8 countries are expected to reach a value of $3,457,029.3 million in 2022, with a CAGR of 2.9% over the 2017–22 period.

— Among the G8 nations, the US is the leading country in the food & grocery retail industry, with market revenues of $1,215,130.1 million in 2017. This was followed by Japan and France, with a value of $477,659.7 and $297,164.0 million, respectively.

— The US is expected to lead the food & grocery retail industry in the G8 nations with a value of $1,418,668.0 million in 2016, followed by Japan and Russia with expected values of $509,819.7 and $349,148.4 million, respectively.

Scope:

– Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the G8 food & grocery retail market

— Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the G8 food & grocery retail market

— Leading company profiles reveal details of key food & grocery retail market players’ G8 operations and financial performance

— Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the G8 food & grocery retail market with five year forecasts

— Compares data from the US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia and Japan, alongside individual chapters on each country

Reasons to Buy:

– What was the size of the G8 food & grocery retail market by value in 2017?

— What will be the size of the G8 food & grocery retail market in 2022?

— What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the G8 food & grocery retail market?

— How has the market performed over the last five years?

— What are the main segments that make up the G8 food & grocery retail market?

Key Points from TOC:

Introduction 16

What is this report about? 16

Who is the target reader? 16

How to use this report 16

Definitions 16

Group of Eight (G8) Food & Grocery Retail 17

Industry Outlook 17

Food & Grocery Retail in Canada 21

Market Overview 21

Market Data 22

Market Segmentation 23

Market outlook 26

Five forces analysis 27

Macroeconomic indicators 38

Food & Grocery Retail in France 40

Market Overview 40

Market Data 41

Market Segmentation 42

Market outlook 45

Five forces analysis 46

Macroeconomic indicators 56

Food & Grocery Retail in Germany 58

Market Overview 58

Market Data 59

Market Segmentation 60

Market outlook 63

Five forces analysis 64

Macroeconomic indicators 74

Food & Grocery Retail in Italy 76

Market Overview 76

Market Data 77

Market Segmentation 78

Market outlook 81

Five forces analysis 82

Macroeconomic indicators 91

Food & Grocery Retail in Japan 93

Market Overview 93

Market Data 94

Market Segmentation 95

Market outlook 98

Five forces analysis 99

Macroeconomic indicators 108

Food & Grocery Retail in Russia 110

Market Overview 110

Market Data 111

Market Segmentation 112

Market outlook 115

Five forces analysis 116

Macroeconomic indicators 126

Food & Grocery Retail in The United Kingdom 128

Market Overview 128

Market Data 129

Market Segmentation 130

Market outlook 133

Five forces analysis 134

Macroeconomic indicators 143

Food & Grocery Retail in The United States 145

Market Overview 145

Market Data 146

Market Segmentation 147

Market outlook 150

Five forces analysis 151

Macroeconomic indicators 161

Company Profiles 163

Leading Companies 163

Appendix 233

Methodology 233

About MarketLine 234

