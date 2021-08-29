Global Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Software Market 2019 By Industry Revenue, Deployment Type, Growing Demands, Industry Verticals and Forecast till 2024

Global Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Software Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2024

Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Software encompasses the features and functionality needed to efficiently operate an outpatient surgery center. The application includes surgical scheduling, supply chain management, insurance and patient billing, accounts receivable collections, and state reporting.

According to this study, over the next five years the Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Software market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Software business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Ask for PDF Sample Copy: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2538330

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The Key Manufacturers covered in this report:

CureMD

eClinicalWorks

iSalus

athenaHealth

Meditouch

Allscripts

Kareo

AdvancedMD

Care360

Bridge Patient Portal

Solutionreach

Updox

Iridium Suite

Mercury Medical

Medical Mastermind

NueMD

This study considers the AMBULATORY SURGERY CENTER (ASC) SOFTWARE value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by Product Type: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.

Cloud-based Ambulatory Software

On-premise Ambulatory Software

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Hospitals

Clinics, etc.

Get Reasonable Discount: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/discount/2538330

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

The global AMBULATORY SURGERY CENTER (ASC) SOFTWARE market has been segmented by region which includes the Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries. The region wise segmentation ensures that the customers attain utmost knowledge of the AMBULATORY SURGERY CENTER (ASC) SOFTWARE market trends in each region and hence can plan accordingly to gain the maximum market share.

Some Major TOC Points:

Global AMBULATORY SURGERY CENTER (ASC) SOFTWARE Market Report (Status and Outlook) 2019

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global AMBULATORY SURGERY CENTER (ASC) SOFTWARE by Players

4 AMBULATORY SURGERY CENTER (ASC) SOFTWARE by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global AMBULATORY SURGERY CENTER (ASC) SOFTWARE Market Forecast

…

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 CureMD

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Software Product Offered

11.1.3 CureMD Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 CureMD News

11.2 eClinicalWorks

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Software Product Offered

11.2.3 eClinicalWorks Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 eClinicalWorks News

11.3 iSalus

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Software Product Offered

11.3.3 iSalus Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 iSalus News

11.4 athenaHealth

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Software Product Offered

11.4.3 athenaHealth Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 athenaHealth News

11.5 Meditouch

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Software Product Offered

11.5.3 Meditouch Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Meditouch News

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email ID: [email protected]