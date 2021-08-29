GLOBAL BEER & CIDER MARKET 2019 INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND, ANALYSIS & FORECAST 2025

Global beer and cider market is increasingly manifesting Premiumisation trend. With rise in affordability especially in emerging nations, consumers are in continuous pursuit of better choices which leads to higher appeal for premium beverages.

The report “Global Beer & Cider Market (By Nations – The US, Germany, The UK, China, Brazil, Japan, Russia, Canada & Australia) Market Outlook 2025” provides an in-depth analysis of global beer and cider market with focus on leading markets such as The US, Germany, The UK, China, Brazil, Japan, Russia, Canada & Australia. China being the world’s largest beer market with increasing demand for high-end beers.

The report provides comprehensive coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the study encompasses various market specific growth opportunities in global beer and cider market. The report has been segmented as following:-

Geographical Coverage

• The US

• Canada

• China

• Japan

• Russia

• Australia

• Germany

• The UK

• Brazil

Key Vendors

• Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

• Diageo plc

• Carlsberg AS

• Heineken NV

• Molson Coors Brewing Company

• Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology

3. Beer & Cider

3.1 Beer

3.1.1 Overview

3.1.2 Categories

3.1.3 Brewing Process

3.2 Cider

3.2.1 Overview

3.2.2 Categories

3.2.3 Cider Manufacturing Process

3.3 Difference between Beer & Cider

4. Market Analysis

4.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

4.1.1 Market Size by Value

4.1.2 Market Size by Volume

4.2 Market Share Analysis

4.2.1 Market Share by Category

4.2.2 Market Share by Region

4.2.3 Market Share by Distribution Channel

6. Country Analysis

6.1 The US

6.1.1 Overview

6.1.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.1.3 Market Share by Category

6.1.4 Market Share by Distribution Channel

6.2 Germany

6.2.1 Overview

6.2.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.2.3 Market Share by Category

6.2.4 Market Share by Distribution Channel

6.3 The UK

6.3.1 Overview

6.3.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.3.3 Market Share by Category

6.3.4 Market Share by Distribution Channel

6.4 China

6.4.1 Overview

6.4.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.4.3 Market Share by Category

6.4.4 Market Share by Distribution Channel

6.5 Brazil

6.5.1 Overview

6.5.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.5.3 Market Share by Category

6.5.4 Market Share by Distribution Channel

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Overview

6.6.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.6.3 Market Share by Category

6.6.4 Market Share by Distribution Channel

6.7 Russia

6.7.1 Overview

6.7.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.7.3 Market Share by Category

6.7.4 Market Share by Distribution Channel

6.8 Canada

6.8.1 Overview

6.8.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.8.3 Market Share by Category

6.8.4 Market Share by Distribution Channel

6.9 Australia

6.9.1 Overview

6.9.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.9.3 Market Share by Category

6.9.4 Market Share by Distribution Channel

7. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

8. Market Trends

8.1 Industry Trends & Developments

8.1.1 Growing Premiumisation Trend

8.1.2 Higher Demand for Origin-Specific Beer

8.1.3 Increasing Market Penetration of Craft Beer

8.1.4 Consolidations in the Market

8.1.5 Strong Growth of Alcohol Free Beers

8.2 Growth Drivers

8.2.1 Rise in Demand from Millennials

8.2.2 Gain in Disposable Income

8.2.3 Higher Sociocultural Adoption

8.2.4 Increasing Accessibility of Outlets

8.3 Challenges

8.3.1 Competition from Alternative Alcoholic Beverages

8.3.2 Market Regulation

8.3.3 Increasing Health Consciousness

9. Competitive Landscape

9.1 Market Share Analysis

9.2 Brand Analysis

10. Company Profiles

10.1 Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

10.2 Diageo plc

10.3 Carlsberg AS

10.4 Heineken NV

10.5 Molson Coors Brewing Company

10.6 Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd.

