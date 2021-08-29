Global BIO-BASED ADHESIVE & SEALANT Market Research Report 2019
In this report, the Global BIO-BASED ADHESIVE & SEALANT Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global BIO-BASED ADHESIVE & SEALANT Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This is a bio-based adhesive and sealant. Some creatures can be used as a substitute for chemicals.
The main factors driving market research are increased demand in the packaging industry and strict regulations on traditional adhesives. On the other hand, the low shelf life associated with bio-based adhesives and sealants, low water resistance and performance-related problems are expected to hinder the growth of the market under study.
This report focuses on BIO-BASED ADHESIVE & SEALANT volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall BIO-BASED ADHESIVE & SEALANT market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
3M Company
Arkema Group (Bostik SA)
Artimelt AG
Ashland Inc.
DowDuPont Inc.
H.B. Fuller
Henkel AG & Company KGaA
Huntsman International LLC
Ingredion Incorporated
Mapei S.p.A.
Master Bond Inc.
Paramelt B.V.
Sika AG
Solenis
Emsland Group
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Rosin
Starch
Lignin
Soy
Others
Segment by Application
Building and Construction
Paper, Board, and Packaging
Healthcare
Personal Care
Woodworking and Joinery
Others
