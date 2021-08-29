Global Computed Tomography Market 2019 Overview, Growth opportunities, Key-Companies, Size, Share, Regional-Outlook and Forecast Till 2025

Growing geriatric population, increasing number of chronical diseases in all age groups, need for immediate decision making in diagnosis and treatment of the disease is driving the growth of global Computed Tomography (CT) market.

Key Trends:

FDA approved a new blood test “Banyan Brain Trauma Indicator” to Treat Concussions. This new trend may impact the demand for CT and other imaging techniques.

FDA approved an Artificial Intelligence-based software that analyses the computed tomography images related to the patient and also alerts the concerned specialists about the risk of suffering from a stroke. This trend is likely to prefer CT Scan over other imaging techniques.

Top Players:

The report profiles the following companies, which include Carestream Health, CIVCO Medical Solutions, Esaote, Fujifilm Holdings, GE Healthcare, Hitachi Medical Corporation, Hologic, Image Analysis Inc, Philips Healthcare, Shimadzu Corporation, Siemens Healthcare, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, and Xoran Technologies.

Regional Insights:

The report segments the geographies by regions, which include North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW.

The Asia Pacific is leading the global CT market with the majority of the contribution from Japan and Australia. As of 2016, Japan has 107.12 CT scanners per million population, while Australia has 63.17.

Target Audience:

Raw Material & Equipment Suppliers/ Buyers

Service Providers/ Buyers

Industry Investors/Investment Bankers

Education & Research Institutes

Research Professionals

Emerging Companies

Manufacturers

Segmentation:

The market is segmented by device parts, body parts, and end users. By device parts, the market is further classified as slice detector (High Slice System, Mid Slice System, and Low Slice System) and the X-Ray source.

By body part the market is segmented as Abdominal and pelvic, Angiography, Cardiac, Extremities, Head, Lungs, and Other body parts. Diagnostic centers and hospitals are the end users of this market.

By Device Parts

Slice Detector

High Slice System

Mid Slice System

Low Slice System

X-Ray Source

By Body Part

Abdominal and pelvic

Angiography

Cardiac

Extremities

Head

Lungs

Other body parts

By End User

Diagnostic Centres

Hospitals

