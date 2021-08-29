Global Furniture and Floor Coverings Market Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide 2013-2022

Global Furniture & Floor Coverings industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2013–17, and forecast to 2022). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the global furniture & floor coverings market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends and leading companies.

Scope:

– Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global furniture & floor coverings market

— Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global furniture & floor coverings market

— Leading company profiles reveal details of key furniture & floor coverings market players’ global operations and financial performance

— Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global furniture & floor coverings market with five year forecasts

Key Highlights:

– The furniture & floor coverings market consists of the following two segments: furniture and floor coverings.

— Furniture comprises retail sales of domestic furniture, including bedroom furniture, dining room furniture, home office furniture, living room furniture, kitchen furniture and bathroom furniture. It does not cover contract furniture.

— Floor coverings includes retail (not trade) sales of carpets, mats, rugs, carpet tiles, hard tiles, laminates, final and wood flooring.

— All currency conversions have been carried out at constant average 2017 exchange rates.

— The global furniture & floor coverings market had total revenues of $608,362.9m in 2017, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% between 2013 and 2017.

— Home furniture and floorcoverings specialists account for the largest proportion of sales in the global furniture & floor coverings market in 2017, sales through this channel generated $397,253.4m, equivalent to 65.3% of the market’s overall value.

— The US remains a nation of homebuyers and although the rate of home ownership still lies behind the 2005 high of 69%, 2017 saw the rate climb back up to 63.9% by the end of Q3. This boosts the market as people are more likely to invest in improving and furnishing a property they own.

Strong rates of ownership are also visible elsewhere. China’s home ownership rate has hovered consistently around 90% over the last five years for example. Home ownership rates in France have stabilized around the 65% mark in recent years.

Reasons to Buy:

– What was the size of the global furniture & floor coverings market by value in 2017?

— What will be the size of the global furniture & floor coverings market in 2022?

— What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global furniture & floor coverings market?

— How has the market performed over the last five years?

— What are the main segments that make up the global furniture & floor coverings market?

Key Points from TOC:

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 2

Market value 2

Market value forecast 2

Category segmentation 2

Geography segmentation 2

Introduction 14

What is this report about? 14

Who is the target reader? 14

How to use this report 14

Definitions 14

Global Furniture & Floor Coverings 15

Market Overview 15

Market Data 17

Market Segmentation 18

Market outlook 21

Five forces analysis 22

Furniture & Floor Coverings in Asia-Pacific 29

Market Overview 29

Market Data 31

Market Segmentation 32

Market outlook 35

Five forces analysis 36

Furniture & Floor Coverings in Europe 44

Market Overview 44

Market Data 45

Market Segmentation 46

Market outlook 49

Five forces analysis 50

Furniture & Floor Coverings in Japan 57

Market Overview 57

Market Data 58

Market Segmentation 59

Market outlook 62

Five forces analysis 63

Macroeconomic indicators 70

Furniture & Floor Coverings in The United Kingdom 72

Market Overview 72

Market Data 73

Market Segmentation 74

Market outlook 77

Five forces analysis 78

Macroeconomic indicators 86

Furniture & Floor Coverings in The United States 88

Market Overview 88

Market Data 89

Market Segmentation 90

Market outlook 93

Five forces analysis 94

Macroeconomic indicators 101

Furniture & Floor Coverings in France 103

Market Overview 103

Market Data 104

Market Segmentation 105

Market outlook 108

Five forces analysis 109

Macroeconomic indicators 116

Furniture & Floor Coverings in Germany 118

Market Overview 118

Market Data 119

Market Segmentation 120

Market outlook 123

Five forces analysis 124

Macroeconomic indicators 131

Company Profiles 133

Leading Companies 133

Appendix 168

Methodology 168

About MarketLine 169

