Global Home and Garden Products Market Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide 2013-2022

The G8 Home & Garden Products industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2013–17, and forecast to 2022). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the G8 home & garden products market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends and leading companies.

Key Highlights:

– The G8 countries contributed $8,77,456.5 million in 2017 to the global home & garden products industry, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7% between 2013 and 2017. The G8 countries are expected to reach a value of $10,72,365.4 million in 2022, with a CAGR of 4.1% over the 2017–22 period.

— Among the G8 nations, the US is the leading country in the home & garden products industry, with market revenues of $5,68,241.8 million in 2017. This was followed by Japan and Germany, with a value of $76,627.5 and $71,899.4 million, respectively.

— The US is expected to lead the home & garden products industry in the G8 nations with a value of $7,29,207.1 million in 2016, followed by Germany and Japan with expected values of $81,649.4 and $81,407.5 million, respectively.

Scope:

– Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the G8 home & garden products market

— Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the G8 home & garden products market

— Leading company profiles reveal details of key home & garden products market players’ G8 operations and financial performance

— Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the G8 home & garden products market with five year forecasts

— Compares data from the US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia and Japan, alongside individual chapters on each country

Reasons to Buy:

– What was the size of the G8 home & garden products market by value in 2017?

— What will be the size of the G8 home & garden products market in 2022?

— What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the G8 home & garden products market?

— How has the market performed over the last five years?

— What are the main segments that make up the G8 home & garden products market?

Key Points from TOC:

Introduction 14

What is this report about? 14

Who is the target reader? 14

How to use this report 14

Definitions 14

Group of Eight (G8) Home & Garden Products 15

Industry Outlook 15

Home & Garden Products in Canada 19

Market Overview 19

Market Data 20

Market Segmentation 21

Market outlook 24

Five forces analysis 25

Macroeconomic indicators 33

Home & Garden Products in France 35

Market Overview 35

Market Data 36

Market Segmentation 37

Market outlook 40

Five forces analysis 41

Macroeconomic indicators 49

Home & Garden Products in Germany 51

Market Overview 51

Market Data 52

Market Segmentation 53

Market outlook 56

Five forces analysis 57

Macroeconomic indicators 65

Home & Garden Products in Italy 67

Market Overview 67

Market Data 68

Market Segmentation 69

Market outlook 72

Five forces analysis 73

Macroeconomic indicators 80

Home & Garden Products in Japan 82

Market Overview 82

Market Data 83

Market Segmentation 84

Market outlook 87

Five forces analysis 88

Macroeconomic indicators 96

Home & Garden Products in Russia 98

Market Overview 98

Market Data 99

Market Segmentation 100

Market outlook 103

Five forces analysis 104

Macroeconomic indicators 112

Home & Garden Products in The United Kingdom 114

Market Overview 114

Market Data 115

Market Segmentation 116

Market outlook 119

Five forces analysis 120

Macroeconomic indicators 128

Home & Garden Products in The United States 130

Market Overview 130

Market Data 131

Market Segmentation 132

Market outlook 135

Five forces analysis 136

Macroeconomic indicators 144

Company Profiles 146

Leading Companies 146

Appendix 190

Methodology 190

About MarketLine 191

