Global Insertable Cardiac Monitor Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Insertable Cardiac Monitor Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026.

An implantable loop recorder (ILR), also known as an insertable cardiac monitor, is a small device about the size of a pack of chewing gum or USB memory stick that is implanted just under the skin of the chest for cardiac monitoring. The most common ones include looking for causes of fainting, palpitations, very fast or slow heartbeats, and hidden rhythms that can cause strokes. During a loop recorder implantation, your heart healthcare provider (cardiologist) does a minor procedure.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Medtronic

Abbott

BIOTRONIK

Angel Medical Systems, Inc.

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Smartphone Compatible

Smartphone Incompatible

Segment by Application

Syncope (Fainting)

Atrial Fibrillation (AF)

Cryptogenic Stroke

Other

