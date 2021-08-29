Global Sports and Energy Drinks Market 2025 by Size, Regions, Type, Application and Industry Manufacturers – Red Bull (CN), Taisho (JP), PepsiCo (US), Monster (US), Rockstar (US), Lucozade (JP)

Summary

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Sports and Energy Drinks 2019-2025 Global Market Survey Industry Key Players – Red Bull (CN), Taisho (JP), PepsiCo (US), Monster (US), Rockstar (US), Lucozade (JP)” To Its Research Database

Sports and Energy Drinks Market 2019-2025

Description: –

An energy drink is a type of drink containing stimulant drugs, usually including caffeine, which is marketed as providing mental and physical stimulation (marketed as “energy”, but distinct from food energy).

Energy drinks dominated the market during 2017, with a market share of 68%. The report predicts this segment to retain its leadership until the end of 2025.

Scope of the Report:

The global Sports and Energy Drinks market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Sports and Energy Drinks volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Sports and Energy Drinks market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3789433-global-sports-and-energy-drinks-market-research-report-2019

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Red Bull GmbH (CN)

Taisho Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. (JP)

PepsiCo (US)

Monster Energy (US)

Rockstar (US)

Lucozade (JP)

Coco Cola (US)

Amway (US)

Arizona Beverages (US)

Living Essentials LLC (US)

Xyience Energy (US)

Abbott Nutrition Inc (US)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Energy Drinks

Sports Drinks

Segment by Application

Athletes

Sports and Fitness Enthusiasts

Other

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3789433-global-sports-and-energy-drinks-market-research-report-2019

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Sports and Energy Drinks Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Sports and Energy Drinks

1.2 Sports and Energy Drinks Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Sports and Energy Drinks Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Energy Drinks

1.2.3 Sports Drinks

1.3 Sports and Energy Drinks Segment by Application

1.3.1 Sports and Energy Drinks Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Athletes

1.3.3 Sports and Fitness Enthusiasts

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Global Sports and Energy Drinks Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Sports and Energy Drinks Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Sports and Energy Drinks Market Size

1.5.1 Global Sports and Energy Drinks Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Sports and Energy Drinks Production (2014-2025)

…………….

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Sports and Energy Drinks Business

7.1 Red Bull GmbH (CN)

7.1.1 Red Bull GmbH (CN) Sports and Energy Drinks Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Sports and Energy Drinks Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Red Bull GmbH (CN) Sports and Energy Drinks Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Taisho Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. (JP)

7.2.1 Taisho Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. (JP) Sports and Energy Drinks Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Sports and Energy Drinks Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Taisho Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. (JP) Sports and Energy Drinks Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 PepsiCo (US)

7.3.1 PepsiCo (US) Sports and Energy Drinks Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Sports and Energy Drinks Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 PepsiCo (US) Sports and Energy Drinks Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Monster Energy (US)

7.4.1 Monster Energy (US) Sports and Energy Drinks Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Sports and Energy Drinks Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Monster Energy (US) Sports and Energy Drinks Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Rockstar (US)

7.5.1 Rockstar (US) Sports and Energy Drinks Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Sports and Energy Drinks Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Rockstar (US) Sports and Energy Drinks Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Lucozade (JP)

7.6.1 Lucozade (JP) Sports and Energy Drinks Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Sports and Energy Drinks Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Lucozade (JP) Sports and Energy Drinks Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued…...

For Detailed Report Visit @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3789433-global-sports-and-energy-drinks-market-research-report-2019

Contact Us: [email protected] Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)