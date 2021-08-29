Global Terminal Automation Market Size 2019, Analysis by Types, Key Players, Top Regions, Outlook, Growth-Opportunities, Industry Demand & Forecast to 2024

Global Terminal Automation market accounted for USD 4.62 billion in 2016 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.23% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024.

The report gives a thorough overview of the present growth dynamics of the Terminal Automation Market with the help of vast market data covering all important aspects and market segments. The report gives a birds’ eye view of the past and present trends as well the factors expected to drive or impede the market growth prospects of the Terminal Automation market in the near future.

Top Key Players:

Schneider Electric, Emerson Electric Co.

Varec Inc.

ABB Ltd.

Siemens AG

TechnipFMC plc

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Chemtrols Industries Pvt. Ltd

Moffatt & Nichol

PETRONAS Carigali Sdn Bhd

Market Segments:

The global terminal automation market is segmented on the basis of offering into hardware, software & services.

The hardware segment is further segmented into Systems, Field Devices, and Tank Loading Area. The systems segment is further sub segmented into Control Systems, and Security Systems.

The control system is further sub segmented into SCADA System, PLC, and DCS. The security segment is further sub segmented into Emergency Shutdown System, Gas Monitoring System, Fire Protection System, Valve Control System, Leak Detection System, and Access Control System. The field devices segment is further sub segmented into Tank Gauging System, CCTV, and others.

The Tank Gauging System segment is further sub segmented into Transmitters. The transmitters segment is further sub segmented into Pressure, Flow, Level, and Temperature. The tank loading area is further sub segmented into Trucks, Pipelines, and Others.

On the basis of project type, the global terminal automation market is segmented into Brownfield Projects, and Greenfield Projects.

On the basis of vertical, the global terminal automation market is segmented into oil & gas, chemical and others.

The oil & gas segment is further sub segmented into Upstream, Midstream, and Downstream. The chemical segment is further sub segmented into petrochemical, and others.

Based on geography, the Global Terminal Automation market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, such as,

North America,

South America,

Europe,

APAC,

MEA

