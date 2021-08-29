Global UV Filters for Personal Care Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global UV Filters for Personal Care Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global UV Filters for Personal Care Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

UV Filters are used to absorb or reflect the UV rays that are contained in sun light or in artificial light. UV Filters can be used to protect the skin from the harmful effects of UV light (skin cancer and photo damage and wrinkling). UV Filters can also be used to protect products and their ingredients as well as packaging. UV Filters are sometimes used to protect hair color, especially for hair that has been dyed.

This report focuses on UV Filters for Personal Care volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall UV Filters for Personal Care market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Symrise

BASF

Ashland

DSM

Novacyl

Salicylates and Chemicals

Croda

Sunjin Beauty Science

Sensient

TRI-K Industries

MFCI

Uniproma

Hallstar

Kobo Products

Tagra Biotechnologie

Brilliance Biochemical

Nanjing Cosmos

3V Sigma

Lycus Ltd

Chemspec

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Organic UV Filters

Inorganic UV Filters

Mineral UV Filters

Segment by Application

Sunscreen

Makeup

Others

