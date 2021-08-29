GLOBAL VIRTUAL AND AUGMENTED REALITY MARKET 2019 SIZE, TRENDS, INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, LEADING PLAYERS & FUTURE FORECAST BY 2025

Executive Summary

This report focuses on the global Virtual and Augmented Reality status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Virtual and Augmented Reality development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Google

Samsung Electronics

Microsoft Corporation

Sony Interactive Entertainment

Oculus VR LLC

HTC Corporation

ZeroLigh

EON Reality

Nokia Corporation

Barco

Blippar.com Ltd

Aurasma Ltd. (Hewlett-Packard Development Company. L.P)

MindMaze SA

Virtalis

Manus Machinae

Independiente Communications

VirZOOM

NuFormer Projection

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware (Head Mounted Display, Head Up Display, Glasses, Console, Sensor/Input, Camera, and Projector)

Software

Service

Market segment by Application, split into

Healthcare

Education

Retail

Gaming

Construction

Media and Entertainment

Automotive

Defense and Aerospace

Manufacturing

Energy

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Virtual and Augmented Reality status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Virtual and Augmented Reality development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Virtual and Augmented Reality are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Virtual and Augmented Reality Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Hardware (Head Mounted Display, Head Up Display, Glasses, Console, Sensor/Input, Camera, and Projector)

1.4.3 Software

1.4.4 Service

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Virtual and Augmented Reality Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Healthcare

1.5.3 Education

1.5.4 Retail

1.5.5 Gaming

1.5.6 Construction

1.5.7 Media and Entertainment

1.5.8 Automotive

1.5.9 Defense and Aerospace

1.5.10 Manufacturing

1.5.11 Energy

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Virtual and Augmented Reality Market Size

2.2 Virtual and Augmented Reality Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Virtual and Augmented Reality Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Virtual and Augmented Reality Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Virtual and Augmented Reality Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Virtual and Augmented Reality Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Virtual and Augmented Reality Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Virtual and Augmented Reality Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Virtual and Augmented Reality Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Virtual and Augmented Reality Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Virtual and Augmented Reality Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Virtual and Augmented Reality Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Virtual and Augmented Reality Market Size by Application (2014-2019)



13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Continuous…

