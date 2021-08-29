Implant-Borne Prosthetics Market Massive Opportunities, Key Strategies and Major Players: Straumann AG (Switzerland), DENTSPLY Sirona Inc. (U.S.)

The increased use of Implant-borne prosthetics in dental implant grow rapidly due to the treatment of choice to replace missing teeth in partially edentulous areas. The fundamental process involved in implant-borne prosthetics is basically depended on the restoring a dental implant by connecting the implant to the crown of the replaced tooth. There are two main technology used to manufactured and designed the implants such standard prefabricated prosthetic and CAD/Cam. Bone level prosthetics and tissue level prosthetic is the major streamline implant-borne prosthetic type. Innovation in the implant borne prosthetic market gives the comfort, durability, reliability, and precision which further boost the market growth over the forecast period. The implant-borne prosthetic framework can be tailor-made to the patient specific requirement which also assists the growth of the implant-borne prosthetic market. The material used in implant-borne prosthetic also plays an important role to fuel the market.

Implant-borne prosthetics Market: Drivers and Restraint

Several factors such as rising incidence of dental caries, periodontal disease, and increasing geriatric population, and increasing healthcare expenditure are act as driving force for the Implant-borne prosthetics market. Increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry, high awareness are the major driving force for Implant-borne prosthetics market. The high cost of treatment, lack of reimbursement aid and higher tooth loss related risk of the Implant-borne prosthetics can be the restraints for the Implant-borne prosthetics market.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-5282

Implant-borne prosthetics Market: Segmentation

The global market for Implant-borne prosthetics segmented by product type, modality, material, end user, and region:

Segmented by Product Type

Bone level prosthetics

Tissue Level Prosthetics

Segmented by Modality

Screw-retained

Cement-retained

Removable

Fixed

Segmented by Material

Titanium

Zirconium

Ceramic

Others

Segmented By end User

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Segmented by Region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

APEJ(Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan)

Japan

The Middle East and Africa

Implant-borne prosthetics Market: Overview

Implant borne prosthetics are widely used in dental implantation raise Implant-borne prosthetics growth. Emerging countries offer significant growth opportunities during the forecast period owing to increasing patients (for dental treatments) from developed countries, thus prompting international players to expand their geographic presence in these markets, The other benefits of implant-borne that is further triggering the growth of this market. The expansion of dental implantation industry which further increases the revenue growth of Implant-borne prosthetics market. Development in technology and increasing no of dental hospitals assist the market growth for the forecasted period.

By Product type, Implant-borne prosthetics can be segmented into bone level prosthetics and tissue level Prosthetics

By Modality, the global Implant-borne prosthetics market is segmented into screw-retained, cement-retained, removable and fixed

By Material, Implant-borne prosthetics can be segmented into titanium, zirconium, ceramic and others

By End-user, Implant-borne prosthetics can be segmented into Segmented into Hospitals and Dental Clinics

By region, Implant-borne prosthetics market is segmented into North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan and the Middle East and Africa

Implant-borne prosthetics Market: Region-wise Outlook

By region, global Implant-borne prosthetics market is segmented into seven key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ (Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan), Japan and Middle East & Africa. North America followed by Europe will continue to dominate the global Implant-borne prosthetics market attributed to growing number of dental caries case and increasing demand for the cosmetic dental implant. Furthermore, the newly developed product in the Implant-borne prosthetics is also expected to result in higher demand for Implant-borne prosthetics market globally over the forecast period. Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to be the emerging region in the global Implant-borne prosthetics market.

Request to View TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-5282

Implant-borne prosthetics Market: Key Market Participants

The key players in the Implant-borne prosthetics market are Straumann AG (Switzerland), DENTSPLY Sirona Inc. (U.S.), Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), 3M Company (U.S.), AVINENT Implant System (Spain), CAMLOG Biotechnologies AG (Switzerland), BioHorizons IPH, Inc. (U.S.), OSSTEM IMPLANT Co., Ltd. (South Korea), and Bicon, LLC (U.S.).