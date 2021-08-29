Industrial Automation Scorecard Market Size 2019; Renowned Players Like ABB, Alibaba, Alphabet, Amazon, Aptiv, Autoliv, Baidu, Cisco, Cognex, Continental, Cyberdyne, Denso, Fanuc, Fujitsu, GE, Harmonic Drive, Hitachi
The world of industrial automation is being driven by improvements in (and the reduction in cost of) connectivity on one hand, and advances in artificial intelligence (AI) on the other. The first of these lowers the cost of connecting robots to a central server, and the second allows organizations to derive greater value from that connectivity. As with many technology themes, China looms large as a potential source of disruption. Not only is China a major market for industrial automation technology, it is also a major source of investment and innovation.
Our thematic scoring methodology is designed to identify tomorrow’s leaders rather than today’s incumbents, based on their competitive position in the most important themes impacting their industry.
To do this, we score the top 600 TMT companies against 60 investment themes, creating a database of 36,000 thematic scores — our thematic engine — to help us identify the strongest and weakest players in each sector over the next two years, once all relevant themes have been taken into account.
Scope:
– This report is a sector scorecard, which identifies those companies most likely to succeed in a world filled with disruptive threats. Inside, we predict how each theme will evolve and who the leading and lagging companies are.
— It includes a theme map that shows the 60 biggest themes driving growth in the tech, media and telecom sectors.
— It explains how some of the largest listed players in the sector have performed over the last four years.
— It looks at major technology, macro-economic, and regulatory themes impacting industrial automation companies.
Key Players:
ABB
Alibaba
Alphabet
Amazon
Aptiv
Autoliv
Baidu
Cisco
Cognex
Continental
Cyberdyne
Denso
Fanuc
Fujitsu
GE
Harmonic Drive
Hitachi
HollySys Automation
Hon Hai
Honeywell
IBM
Intuitive Surgical
Kawasaki Heavy
Keyence
KUKA
Microsoft
Nabtesco
Nachi Fujikoshi
NEC
Nippon Ceramic
Ocado
Omron
Oracle
Rockwell Automation
Roper Technologies
SAP
Schneider
Seiko Epson
Siasun Robot
Siemens
Sony
Stryker
TE Connectivity
Teradyne
Tesla
Valeo
Reasons to buy:
– Companies who invest in the right themes become success stories; those who miss the big themes end up as failures.
— Corporate executives and investors who want to outperform their competitors need to understand all the themes that impact their sector.
— However, many of these themes are, by definition, outside of the core competencies of company boardrooms because they typically originate from external industries.
— This Industrial Automation Scorecard provides a top-down, comprehensive outlook for the key players in the industrial automation industry over the next two years, based on the key themes set to transform their industry landscape.
Key Points from TOC:
INTRODUCTION 3
Theme map 3
Sector performance 4
Company performance 4
THEMES 5
Technology themes 5
Macro-economic themes 11
SECTOR SCORECARD: INDUSTRIAL AUTOMATION 12
Who’s who 12
Thematic screen 13
Valuation screen 14
Risk screen 15
APPENDIX: OUR THEMATIC RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 16
