Learn details of the Spout Pouches Market: global industry analysis by 2026

In today’s world, packaging has secured a strong position in the production systems. With the advancement of technology, different materials are available in different forms serving a motley of purposes in the packaging industry. Food and beverage packaging took an interesting turn when we saw the shift from rigid packaging to flexible packaging. A new trend emerged where glass and metal containers were converted to flexible, multi layered pouches. However, the innovation did not stop there. Pouches started to appear with re-closable spouts. This gave the consumers the ease to reuse and safely store the package. The addition of the feature to stand added to the ease of storage. Today, spout pouches are considered quintessential from the perspective of food and beverage industry, automotive, soaps and detergents and paints industry.

Spout pouches can be considered as one of the best forms of packaging as they are a convenience for both the consumers and the manufacturer. Spout pouches are comparatively easier to produce and they are perfect for the ‘on the go’ lifestyle of the consumers. Spout pouches packaging is safe and maintains the integrity of the product. Moreover, spout pouches’ durability makes the day to day use easy. Spout pouches being re-closable makes the product an excellent grab and go product. The durability and flexibility allows for the packaging to hold many products.

Spout Pouches Market- Market Dynamics:

Spout pouches have become the first choice of packaging in a myriad of packaging industries due its flexibility. The packaging has also become comparatively lighter and easy to transport. Moreover, the amount of material used for producing spout packages is comparatively less, which is expected to drive the growth of global spout pouches market. The storage of the pouches becomes easier due to the flexibility and the less surface area utilized to store the products. Flexible packaging also allows the manufacturers to aesthetically differentiate their product and also gives the opportunity to design their products in an attractive manner.

From the consumers perspective, spout pouches fit perfectly in the on the go lifestyle of the consumers. Moreover, spout packaging helps in completely utilizing the product within the packaging as evacuation of the product from spout packaging is more efficient that in rigid containers. From the aspect of sustainability, spout pouches require less energy for production and larger number of units can be transported per truck. As a result, spout pouches will remain in demand in the coming foreseeable future.

Spout Pouches Market- Regional Outlook:

In terms of geography, the spout pouches market has been divided in to five key regions; North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. The spout pouches market is expected to exhibit an above average CAGR during the forecast period. Asia Pacific region is expected to witness a high demand for spout pouches over the forecasted period. Highest growth is expected to be seen specifically from Thailand, India and China. Significant growth will also be witness in Middle East and Africa, Eastern Europe and Latin America.

Spout Pouches Market- Major Players:

Some of the key players in the spout pouches market are Amcor Ltd., The DOW Chemical Company, Mondi Group, Berry Plastic Corporation, Smurfit Kappa Group, Bemis Company Inc., Essentra PLC, Bischof & Klein GmbH & Co. KG, Coating Excellence International, HOD Packaging and enterprises Ltd., Printpack Inc., ProAmpac, Sealed Air Corporation, Sonoco Products Company, and Winpak Ltd.