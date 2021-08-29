Liquid Carton Packaging Market to Make Great Impact in Near Future by 2025

Liquid cartons have made steady progress over the last five years, and are forecast to grow at a significant rate. A liquid packaging carton is a container which enables the safe transportation and storage of liquid products such as juice, milk etc. Liquid packaging is primarily used for packaging Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG). The liquid packaging cartons can be of various sizes, shapes and application types, and are easy to design and model according to the packager’s need. The advantages of liquid carton packaging includes light weight, extended shelf life and biodegradable property. However, it is not a preferable packaging for alcoholic drink and beer due to its low chilling property as compared to metal packaging is the major disadvantage of liquid carton packaging.

Liquid Carton Packaging: Drivers and Restraints

The major driver of liquid carton packaging market includes growing demand for packaged food and beverages, convenience in carrying and transportation, innovation in packaging and recyclable nature of cartons packs are fueling the market growth. However, high competition from plastic packaging and high price are some of the factors which are restraining the market from its potential growth. The prominent trend of the liquid carton packaging market is the use of aseptic technology in carton packaging.

Liquid Carton Packaging: Segmentation

The liquid carton packaging market is segmented on the basis of type, application and region. On the basis of type the liquid carton packaging market is segmented into brick liquid cartons, gable top liquid cartons and shaped liquid carton. Gable-top is one the fast growing segment in liquid carton packaging market. Further on the basis of application the market is segmented into fruit juice packaging, dairy packaging, soft-drink packaging. Lastly, on the basis of region the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan and Middle East and Africa.

Liquid Carton Packaging: Regional Overview

North America is the largest market for liquid carton packaging and likely to remain the dominant market during the forecast period followed by Western Europe due high demand of packaged beverages and high disposable income in the region. However, the region is anticipated to show nominal growth rate over the forecast period since the market is stagnant in the region.

Asia-Pacific and Latin America is anticipated to show significant growth rate in terms of CAGR over the projected period. This growth is attributed to the fact on growing purchasing power, rising demand for packaged food & beverages and growing population in the region. India, China and Brazil are major countries in Asia-Pacific and Latin America which are expected to exhibit highest growth rate.

Liquid Carton Packaging: Key Players

The major global players in the global liquid carton packaging market are Tetra Laval, Comar, Inc., Liqui-Box Corp. and Tri-Wall, and Wayerhaeuser to name a few. The major players in this category follow the strategy of partnership, collaboration and introduction of innovative packaging style in order to maintain their position and enhance their product offering in the global liquid carton packaging market.