Logistics Robots Market Consumption by Size, Share and Product Type 2019-2025

Global Logistics Robots Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025 Report presents the worldwide Logistics Robots Market analysis with in depth study of manufacturers, region, type and application and its future scope in the industry till 2025.

In 2018, the global Logistics Robots market size was 1.75 Billion US$ and it is expected to reach 9.48 Billion US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 23.5% during 2019-2025.

Logistics Robots are professional robots used in logistics network. These robots are widely used in warehouse, sorting center or Outdoor. It is become more and more popular in logistics network, and playing an important role in decrease of labor cost.

Compared with labor, logistics robots can pick up heavy cartons and heavy payloads in assembly lines and warehouses, while ensuring the safety of workers, reducing product damage and minimizing loss due to thefts.

The global average price of logistics robotics is in the decreasing trend, from 62.8 K USD/Unit in 2012 to 58.6 K USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of logistics robotics includes picking robots, AGVs and others, and the proportion of AGVs in 2012 is about 63%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

Logistics Robotics is widely used in warehouse and outdoor. The most proportion of logistics robotics is warehouse, and the share is 80.63% in 2016. The trend of warehouse is decreasing.

This report focuses on the global Logistics Robots status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Logistics Robots development in United States, Europe and China.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, and market share for each company:

Market size by Product –

Cloud Based

Web Based

Market size by End User/Applications – Large Enterprises SMEs

Market size by Region North America Europe China Japan Southeast Asia India Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Logistics Robots status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Logistics Robots development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Logistics Robots Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Logistics Robots Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Logistics Robots Market Size

2.2 Logistics Robots Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Logistics Robots Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Logistics Robots Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Logistics Robots Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Logistics Robots Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Logistics Robots Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Logistics Robots Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Logistics Robots Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Logistics Robots Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Logistics Robots Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Logistics Robots Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Logistics Robots Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Croptracker

12.1.1 Croptracker Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Crop Management Software Introduction

12.1.4 Croptracker Revenue in Crop Management Software Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Croptracker Recent Development

12.2 FarmSoft

12.3 Agrivi

12.4 Cropio

12.5 EasyKeeper

13 Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Logistics Robots are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

