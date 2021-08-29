Microfluidic Chips 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 12% and Forecast to 2022

This market research report presents a comprehensive analysis of the global microfluidic chips market based on end-user (clinical and veterinary diagnostics, pharmaceutical and life science research, analytical devices, and others) and substrate (polymers, ceramics, and semiconductors). The report also provides an analysis of the market’s growth across regions such as the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

According to market research report, the rising requirements for precision medicine will be one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the growth of the microfluidic chips market during the forecast period. Several procedures in the healthcare industry require high precision for measuring medication levels and several other features. The implementation of microfluidics help in dealing with very accurate fluid control and this demands the need for microfluidic chips for conducting medical tests at a micron level. Moreover, the integration of microfluidics with precision medicine also enables the developmnt of numerous new therapies and treatment plans. This will lead to the increase in demand for microfluidic chips in the healthcare industry, subsequently driving the market’s growth prospects.

Our market research analysts have predicted that this market will grow at a CAGR of close to 12% by 2022.

The rising application of paper microfluidic analytics is one of the key trends that will contribute to the growth of this market during the next few years years. Paper microfluidic analytics are increasingly used to reduce patient analysis costs. These paper microfluidic devices are less-expensive and are eco-friendly and as a result, there is a huge demand for these microfluidic devices especially in the developed countries across the globe.

Companies covered

Characterized by the presence of several players, the microfluidic chips market appears to be fragmented. This industry research report offers information about the competitive environment among the players in the microfluidic devices market and also offers an analysis of the companies and their products. Additionally, the report also offers information about the key areas the players currently focus on and the strategies they follow to sustain the competition.

This industry research report provides an analysis of the various companies in this market including –

• Agilent Technologies

• Fluidigm

• Fluigent

• MicruX Fluidic

• 908 Devices

Segmentation by end-user and analysis of the microfluidic chips market

• Clinical and veterinary diagnostics

• Pharmaceutical and life science research

• Analytical devices

The clinical and veterinary diagnostics accounted for the major share of microfluidic chips market during 2017. Our industry research experts have predicted that this end-user segment will continue to contribute to the maximum share of the microfluidic devices market till 2022.

Geographical segmentation and analysis of the microfluidic chips market

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

According to this market research study, the Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the market throughout the forecast period. The increasing purchase of microfluidic chips by medical device manufacturers, hospitals, research centers, laboratories, and veterinary clinics will be a major factor driving the market’s growth prospects in this region.

Key questions answered in the report include

• What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2022?

• What are the key factors driving the global microfluidic chips market?

• What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global microfluidic chips market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in the global microfluidic chips market?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global microfluidic chips market?

• Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

• What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global microfluidic chips market??

