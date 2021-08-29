PASSWORD MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2022

This industry research report presents a detailed analysis of the password management software market by deployment models such as cloud-based and on-premises. The report also presents an analysis of the market’s growth in regions such as the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

Consumers and end-users are increasingly becoming dependent on websites and web applications, providing traction to cyber-attacks such as an advanced persistent threat (APT). APTs impact the complete IT-infrastructure of an organization and target critical installations, such as government departments, web servers, and consumer databases. The market study identifies the increasing network security threats to be one of the primary growth factors for the password management software market. Attackers armed with strong networking knowledge carry out APTs, that are deleted after the attack. Several companies are adopting password management software solutions to enhance the security of their networks. Theft and data breaches are severe cyber threats that put individuals and businesses at significant risks, driving the need for strong and error prone passwords.

Our market analysts estimate that the market will grow steadily at a CAGR of greater than 13% by 2022.

Companies providing SaaS-based security solutions follow the pay-per-use model, and these solutions are cost-effective when compared to the traditional full license password management software solutions. However, these solutions offer several advantages such as easy installation and upgrading and with the growing preference, numerous vendors are focusing on providing SaaS-based security solutions. Some of the companies already providing SaaS-based security solutions includes Microsoft, Kaspersky Lab, and Trend Micro.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3035634-global-password-management-software-market-2018-2022

Companies covered

The password management software market is fragmented owing to the presence of numerous vendors. This market research report provides information about the market’s competitive landscape and the strategies followed by various companies to attain an advantage over the other players in the password manager market. Furthermore, the report also offers information about the products and services the companies offer and the areas they focus on to the sustain competition and improve their positions in this password management software market.

This research report provides an analysis of the various companies in this market including –

CA Technologies

LogMeIn

Microsoft

Trend Micro

Geographical segmentation and analysis of the password management software market

Americas

APAC

EMEA

The Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the password manager market throughout the forecast period as this region was an early adopter of these technologies. Factors such as the availability of adequate infrastructure, high frequency of cyber-attacks, presence of numerous global financial institutions and large companies, and increased adoption of technologies, will drive the growth of the password management software market in this region. Also, enterprises in this region are steadily adopting password management technology with additional support from advent of modern technology and Internet of things (IoT).

Key questions answered in the report include

• What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2022?

• What are the key factors driving the global password management software market?

• What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global password management software market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in the global password management software market?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global password management software market?

• Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

• What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global password management software market?

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3035634-global-password-management-software-market-2018-2022

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market sizing 2017

• Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DEPLOYMENT MODEL

• Deployment model

• Comparison by deployment model

• Cloud-based password management software – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• On-premises password management software – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity by deployment model

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

• Growing adoption of SaaS-based security solutions

• Emergence of cloud computing services

• Increased use of mobile devices

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Overview

• Landscape disruption

• Competitive landscape

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Vendors covered

• Vendor classification

• Market positioning of vendors

• CA Technologies

• LogMeIn

• Microsoft

• Trend Micro

..…..Continued

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com