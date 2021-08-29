Plastic-Free Packs Market Detailed Analytical Overview by 2027

The environmental threat caused by plastic waste has forced the packaging industry to invest in plastic-free packs. The use of plastics in food packaging can cause harmful side-effects to human metabolism and hence manufacturers in food and beverage sector are investing in sustainable packaging, thus, the end-users are opting for plastic-free packs. The beauty and cosmetic products industry are also investing in sustainable development of their products and packaging. The packaging industry is focusing on the use of plastic alternative materials such as metal, paper or glass. These materials are biodegradable and can be easily recycled. Ethique, a New Zealand-based skincare products manufacturer has adopted plastic-free packs for packaging of their cosmetic products and uses materials such as cardboard and paper for packaging. Researchers in U.S have developed an edible film made from milk protein, which is similar to plastic wrap, which helps in preventing food spoilage and packaging waste. Recycled paper use in packaging is the current trend in packaging industry. Shredhouse, a UK-based supplier of packaging materials has launched shredded paper manufactured from single used coffee cups.

Plastic-Free Packs Market: Drivers and Restraints

The ban on plastic bags and other plastic products in several countries across the world is the major driver for the growth of global plastic-free packs market. The strategic investments in sustainable development by global cosmetic products manufacturers, both in premium and mass segment is expected to drive the global plastic-free packs market growth. The stringent government regulations in using plastics or recycled plastics for food packaging also contributes to the growth of global plastic-free packs market. The increasing sales of luxury products such as perfumes and alcohol is expected to fuel the growth of plastic-free packs market. The expansion of online retail has facilitated the growth of paper and paperboard packaging, thus contributing to the global plastic-free packs market growth.

However, the advantages of plastic packaging such as cost effective, lightweight, durability etc. is anticipated to hamper the growth of global plastic-free packs market during the forecast period.

Plastic-Free Packs Market: Region Wise Outlook

The global plastic-free packs market can be divided into five regions, namely North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Middle East & Africa (MEA). APAC holds the major share in global plastic-free packs market. Countries such as China, India and South Korea have significant share in paper boarding and glass packaging market. The rise in e-commerce sales and increasing consumption of canned food contributes to the growth of plastic-free packs market in the region. North America and Europe are the other key regions in the global plastic-free packs market.

Plastic bags and packaging is banned in major countries in these regions. The mature luxury and cosmetic product industry and stringent regulations for sustainable development is anticipated to increase the region’s share in global plastic-free packs market. MEA is anticipated to exhibit moderate CAGR during forecast period.

Request Report for Table of Contents @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-2634

Plastic-Free Packs Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the global Plastic-Free Packs market are as follows: WestRock Company,MW Creative Ltd.,Multiscience GmbH,Beatson Clark,Rawlings & Son (Bristol) Ltd,Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd,ALL PACKAGING COMPANY,Zumbiel Packaging,Abox,Ardagh Group S.A.,HUBER Packaging

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, technology and applications.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights : Detailed overview of parent market,Changing market dynamics in the industry,In-depth market segmentation,Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value,Recent industry trends and developments,Competitive landscape,Strategies of key players and products offered,Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth,A neutral perspective on market performance,Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

Request to Report Methodology @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-2634