Recent research: Child Resistant Re-Closable Edible Bags Market highly favorable to the growth rate by 2026

Safety in packaging of edible products today is considered to be of paramount importance. Designs in packaging today have to take into consideration the safety of not just the product itself, but also the safety of the user. Packaging in this day and age demands the packaging to be child resistant. Innovations in packaging have led to the developments in design that makes the product within the package inaccessible to children. These are termed as child resistant packaging. These are available in two forms, namely re-closable, and non-re-closable.

Dr. Henri Breault was the first to develop child resistant packaging back in the 70s. The wide application in the pharmaceutical industry has led to the imposition of regulations by international and national authorities which require testing of the packaging before approval. Through the years, child resistant re-closable edible bags has helped decrease the incidents of unintentional child poisoning due to ingestion of drugs all over the world. With the legalization of marijuana in a few sates of USA, and the commercialization of marijuana, producers have accepted child resistant packaging with open arms. With ease of production of flexible packaging and its wide adoption among the consumers has led to innovations in design that incorporate child resistant features. One of the upcoming child resistant packaging types is the child resistant re-closable edible bags.

Child resistant re-closable edible bags Market- Market Segmentation:

Based on the end use, the child resistant re-closable edible bags market is segmented into: Pharmaceutical,Consumer goods,Chemical,Nutraceuticals,Other( pet food, granules, powders and other mixes)

Based on the function type, the child resistant re-closable edible bags market is segmented into: Sliders, Zipper, Combinations of sliders and zipper

Child resistant re-closable edible bags Market- Market Dynamics:

With the increasing demand for functionality in the packaging of products, safety is an unsaid factor to be taken into consideration for packaging of edible products. The pharmaceutical industry specifically has taken steps through the years to develop packaging solutions that capture this essential factor. This has led to the increased safety of children and a major decline in unintentional child poisoning. With the pharmaceutical industry booming worldwide, child resistant re-closable edible bags market is expected to witness a positive impact.

The trend has caught up with the consumer goods segment and the cosmetics, food & beverages, and pet food industries have widely adopted child resistant re-closable edible bags as well. With the rising demand of packaged goods due to the “on the go” lifestyle of consumers, we can expects the child resistant re-closable edible bags market to witness an exponential growth through the forecasted period. Testing of the re-closable edible bags by international and national authorities requires the packaging of the product to fulfil certain guidelines that have been laid down. This will act as a restrain for the child resistant re-closable edible bags market.

Child resistant re-closable edible bags Market- Regional Outlook:

In terms of geography, the child resistant re-closable edible bagsmarket has been divided in to five key regions; North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. The child resistant re-closable edible bags market is expected to exhibit an above average CAGR during the forecast period. Eastern Europe is expected to continue being the dominant market for Child resistant re-closable edible bags followed by Western Europe. Increase in demand for child resistant re-closable edible bags in the consumer goods, pharmaceutical and healthcare sector will stimulate the demand for the child resistant re-closable edible bags market globally.

Child resistant re-closable edible bags Market- Major Players:

Some of the key players in the child resistant re-closable edible bags market are BSI Group, Sun Grown Packaging, Healthcare Logistics, Inc., Loksak Inc.