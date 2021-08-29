Research report explores the Disposable Barrier Sleeves Market: global industry analysis by 2026

Medical institutions and hospitals must be very careful to prevent the spread of germs, bacteria, parasites or viruses of any kind between doctors, nurses and the patients. Disinfection and sanitation are one part of the infection prevention process but excessively harsh chemicals used can harm delicate surfaces like wood, ruining it or even affecting electronics like tablet computers or other medical equipment. Disinfection is also time-consuming, which is an opportunity cost for medical institutions. The disposable barrier sleeves market includes products that safeguard against cross contamination and reduce infection levels quickly and in a cost-effective manner. They can used to protect and cover almost anything in the examination rooms or operation theatre. The disposable barrier sleeves market includes surface barrier film sheets, equipment cover, stretcher drapes, chair covers, headrest covers, device covers etc. They protect against any form of liquid spill, food, dust, germs, lint, oil, grease, finger prints and moisture.

Disposable Barrier Sleeves marketDrivers

A marked increase in the demand for biological and pharmaceutical products has also lead to a boost in the disposable barrier sleeves market. These products have a high degree of use in the packing of medical equipment, medicinal supplies, and biological products due to their quality performance and anti-contaminant characteristics. Advancements in the field of biology and bio pharmacy leading to new products, coupled with customized requirements of patients is driving the disposable barrier sleeves market globally. Along with this, the demand for sterilization in personal and health care products is also responsible for the continued growth of the products sold in the disposable barrier sleeves market.

Disposable Barrier Sleeves marketRestraints

The disposable barrier sleeves market is intrinsically linked to the medical industry so any challenges faced by the latter would also apply to the former. A lack of government regulations regarding the healthcare industry may make doctors or nurses slightly lax with regards to the proper sanitation or containment of germs, bacteria or other parasites. They may opt for the most cost-effective materials compromising safety standards in the process. There might also be a lack of awareness on their part of proper handling techniques which is another challenge for the disposable barrier sleeves market. In addition, different countries may have different norms or standards which can make it difficult to create standardized material to be sold in the disposable barrier sleeve markets across the world.

Disposable Barrier Sleeves marketKey Regions

North America is the largest market for medical equipment at present and is therefore logically the largest disposable barrier sleeve market as well, followed by the European Union. This is due to an advanced healthcare infrastructure, aging population, increasing patient awareness about different medical treatments and also strict government regulations concerning all aspects of safety, particularly in the healthcare industry. While demand for innovative packaging material in North America is expected to see it record reasonable growth in the future, Europe is anticipated to record sluggish or even negative growth. Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East- North Africa regions are expected to drive growth of the medical and thereby disposable barrier sleeves market in the long term.

Disposable Barrier Sleeves marketKey Market Players

Some of the disposable barrier sleeve market players include Amcor Ltd., DuPont, Placon, Steripack, 3M medical packaging, Bemis, Berry Plastics, WestRock, Gerresheimer, Wipak Group, Oracle Packaging, Nelipak Healthcare, Sonoco Plastics Europe, Ampac Group and Billerkornas AB, Honeywell, Kimberly-Clark, SCHOTT SteriPack, Svenska Cellulosa, TOLAS Health Care Packaging, Unicep Packaging, and Wheaton Industries.