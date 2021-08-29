Tamper Evident Packaging Market to Reflect Steady Growth Rate by 2026

Packaging in today’s world calls for a multi-functional approach of the designing of the product. With the race to reduce the overall cost of production, manufacturers have innovated with the packaging design. This has led to a shift to flexible packaging, low use of material, low cost of storage and low transport cost. In this day and age another functionality that manufacturers need to take into account is safety. With the on the go lifestyle settling in, people expect the products they have purchased to be safe to consume.

The rising awareness among consumers and stringent regulations laid down by national and international authorities on the safety of product packaging has led to a shift in design. Deliberate or unintentional tampering of food products has been witnessed in the past leading to catastrophic events which required a more careful approach to packaging. This has led to the advent of tamper evident packaging.

Tamper evident packaging allows for the observer to identify whether the package has been tampered with or not. The indicators are either visual or audible. The indicators are usually mentioned on the packaging for the observer’s convenience. Tamper evident packaging is now also being adopted by the food and beverages, cosmetics industry, and the healthcare industry.

Tamper evident packaging Market- Market Dynamics:

With the scare from the Tylenol scandal in 1982 that led to the death of 7 people due to poisoning the Food and Drug Administration has strictly enforced tamper evident packaging for pharmaceutical manufacturers. With the exponential growth witnessed by the pharmaceutical industry, tamper evident packaging market is pegged for steady growth throughout the forecast period of 2016 – 2024. Food and beverages industry and the cosmetics industry have also picked up on tamper evident packaging due to the rising safety concerns. The ever growing food and beverage industry will positively impact the tamper evident packaging market. However, the stringent regulations specifically in the pharmaceutical industry call for the testing of tamper evident packaging and the adherence of the packaging to guidelines that have been laid down. This is likely to negatively impact the tamper evident packaging market growth.

Tamper evident packaging Market- Regional Outlook:

In terms of geography, the tamper evident packaging market has been divided in to five key regions; North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. The tamper evident packaging market is expected to exhibit an above average CAGR during the forecast period. Asia pacific market is expected to witness a raise in demand in the region. As a result, tamper evident packaging is pegged to witness a growth in demand in the forecasted period.

Tamper evident packaging Market- Major Players:

Some of the key players in the tamper evident packaging market are DuPont, Schreiner Group, Ampac Holding LLC., Baker & McKenzie LLP, Placon, Dynacorp, Enercon industries Corporation, Traco Manufacturing, Inc., Interpack Ltd., Seal King Europe, Harcor.