Train Bogie Market to Reflect Steady Growth Rate by 2026

A train bogie is the chassis or the combined framework with wheel sets used for ferrying passengers or goods and are commonly attached one-after-one to railway engine. Train bogies are normal but are an essential component of the train, it is a drive system and track guidance mechanism is very important for overall transportation of the trains. Train bogies usually have a suspension system and separate breaking system so that the train handling and comfort can be maintained at every stage of the transportation. The crucial function of the train bogies is to support the mass of the train, use of the wheels to guide along the tracks and to provide a good cushioning effect against the shocks transmitted from the railway tracks during the motion.

The Train Bogie is used for the purpose of stopping the rail vehicles and from preventing them from crossing the physical section of the track as well as transporting goods and passenger from one destination to the other. Train Bogie is designed according to the construction of train and its engine, it is used in the rail vehicles as it increases the load carrying capacity of the rail vehicles. They provide energy efficient and cost effective solution for the transportation large quantity of goods along with hundreds of passengers. The individual suspension and breaking systems prevent the damage and lessens the danger of injury to the commuters travelling in the rail. Additionally they are designed according to the speed and the weight of the rail vehicle. Train bogies may be either powered by some type of mechanical connected drive to the train engine or by an electrical motor. When the bogies are only used for the carrying fiction they are called as trailer bogies.

Train Bogie Market: Dynamics

Increasing consumer inclination towards safety and security in railway transportation in commercial and passenger sectors is expected to drive the train bogie global market over the estimated period of time. There is a successive growth in the use of public transport since past year and it is expected to continue the same pattern in the near future. Rail industry is estimated to directly drive the train bogie market. Stringent rules and regulation by the government and the ruling authorities of the developed and the developing countries regarding the safety of the passenger and the goods transported is one of the prominent driver of train bogie global market in the near future. Train bogies have prominent characteristic of being energy efficient and cost effective and this is expected to fuel its growth in the global market in the near future.

The growing research and development for newer technology has always been acting as a bridge to the railway sector’s future, and the coming next half century won’t be any different. The most significant driver for the rail industry is the increasing consumer preference to use railways as it is one of the most economical and eco-friendly source of transportation available in the global market. Moreover, with the advent of technologies such as the hyperloop, bullet trains, metros, etc. the manufacturers are able to target the consumer’ inclination towards public transportation besides provide them with an alternative which is far more economical and safe in global as well as the regional markets.

Train Bogie Market: Segmentation

The train bogie market can be segmented on the basis of type of component and sales channel-

The train bogie market can be segmented on the basis of component as:

Bogie Frame

Brake System

Suspension System

Wheel Set

Others (motors, dampers, axles, bolster, etc.)

The Train Bogie market can be segmented on the basis of sales channel as:

OEM

Aftermarket

Train Bogie Global Market: Regional Outlook:

Stringent rules and regulation regarding the safety of passenger in dominant markets such as Europe and North America has increased the demand of trains in this regions which in turn is estimated to accelerate the train bogie market in the near future. Growing use of public transport in the countries like India and China of Asia Pacific region is increasing the growth of rail industry and this is estimated to propel the train bogie market in this region. Emerging countries of Middle East Africa and Latin America is expected to cover the significant market value share in the global train bogie market over the estimated period.

Train Bogie Global Market: Key Players

