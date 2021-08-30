ACCOUNTS PAYABLE SOFTWARE MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2023

This report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Accounts payable software refers to systems that are used for accounting and financial processes. These solutions range from basic single-entry apps for bookkeeping and check writing to advanced double-entry programs that offer a general ledger, and accounts payable and accounts receivable functionality. Sophisticated platforms offer fixed assets, invoicing, inventory and other advanced features. Accounts payable software can help your organization to get rid of manual tasks, keep your numbers accurate, save time by automating routine tasks, get reminders and notifications to avoid penalties and more. A good accounts payable software is essential for growing businesses.

The accounts payable software is a type of accounts software, and some accounts software with accounts payable function is included in the report.

Accounts payable software is mainly used for two applications: SMEs, Large Enterprise and Others. SMEs segment was the most widely used area which took up about 72% of the global total in 2017. And SMEs segment is the fast growing market in the world at present.

Accounts payable software can be classified into Cloud/SaaS/Web Based type and Installed type. The revenue market of Cloud/SaaS/Web based accounts payable software took up more than 88% of the global market in 2017.

North America and Europe are the two largest consumption regions of accounts payable software in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. North American and European market respectively took up about 48% and 27% the global market in 2017, while Asia-Pacific is about 19%.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Accounts Payable Software will register a 8.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 1680 million by 2023, from US$ 1050 million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Accounts Payable Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Cloud/SaaS/Web Based

Installed

Segmentation by application:

SMEs

Large Enterprise

Others

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

Freshbooks

Xero

Zoho

Intuit

Brightpearl

Sage

FinancialForce

Tipalti

PaySimple

Acclivity Group

KashFlow Software

Araize

Micronetics

Norming Software

Yat Software

SAP

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Accounts Payable Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Accounts Payable Software market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Accounts Payable Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Accounts Payable Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Accounts Payable Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents – Key Points



2018-2023 Global Accounts Payable Software Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Accounts Payable Software Market Size 2013-2023

2.1.2 Accounts Payable Software Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Accounts Payable Software Segment by Type

2.2.1 Cloud/SaaS/Web Based

2.2.2 Installed

2.3 Accounts Payable Software Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Accounts Payable Software Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global Accounts Payable Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 Accounts Payable Software Segment by Application

2.4.1 SMEs

2.4.2 Large Enterprise

2.4.3 Others

2.5 Accounts Payable Software Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Accounts Payable Software Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global Accounts Payable Software Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

3 Global Accounts Payable Software by Players

3.1 Global Accounts Payable Software Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Accounts Payable Software Market Size by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global Accounts Payable Software Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global Accounts Payable Software Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Accounts Payable Software by Regions

4.1 Accounts Payable Software Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Accounts Payable Software Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Accounts Payable Software Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Accounts Payable Software Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Accounts Payable Software Market Size Growth

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Freshbooks

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Accounts Payable Software Product Offered

11.1.3 Freshbooks Accounts Payable Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Freshbooks News

11.2 Xero

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Accounts Payable Software Product Offered

11.2.3 Xero Accounts Payable Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Xero News

11.3 Zoho

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Accounts Payable Software Product Offered

11.3.3 Zoho Accounts Payable Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Zoho News

11.4 Intuit

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Accounts Payable Software Product Offered

11.4.3 Intuit Accounts Payable Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Intuit News

11.5 Brightpearl

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Accounts Payable Software Product Offered

11.5.3 Brightpearl Accounts Payable Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Brightpearl News

11.6 Sage

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Accounts Payable Software Product Offered

11.6.3 Sage Accounts Payable Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Sage News

11.7 FinancialForce

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Accounts Payable Software Product Offered

11.7.3 FinancialForce Accounts Payable Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 FinancialForce News

11.8 Tipalti

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Accounts Payable Software Product Offered

11.8.3 Tipalti Accounts Payable Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Tipalti News

11.9 PaySimple

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Accounts Payable Software Product Offered

11.9.3 PaySimple Accounts Payable Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 PaySimple News

11.10 Acclivity Group

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Accounts Payable Software Product Offered

11.10.3 Acclivity Group Accounts Payable Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Acclivity Group News

11.11 KashFlow Software

11.12 Araize

11.13 Micronetics

11.14 Norming Software

11.15 Yat Software

11.16 SAP

