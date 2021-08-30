Acrylic Glass Market 2019 Global Industry Analysis with Top Key Players- Evonik, Mitsubishi Rayon, Altuglas (Arkema), Polycasa, Plaskolite and more…
A new market study, titled “Global Acrylic Glass Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Acrylic Glass Market
In 2018, the global Acrylic Glass market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Acrylic Glass status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Acrylic Glass development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Evonik,
Mitsubishi Rayon,
Altuglas (Arkema),
Polycasa,
Plaskolite,
Taixing Donchamp
Unigel Group
Jumei
Shen Chuen Acrylic
Raychung Acrylic
Asia Poly
Elastin
GARY Acrylic Xishun
MARGACIPTA WIRASENTOSA
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cell Cast Acrylic Glass
Continuous Cast Acrylic Glass
Extruded Cast Acrylic Glass
Market segment by Application, split into
Automotive and Transport
Building and Construction
Light and Signage
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Acrylic Glass status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Acrylic Glass development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Acrylic Glass are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
