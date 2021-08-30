Angina Market Share Overview, Scope, Emerging Trends, Demand, Growth Factors, Competitive Analysis and Global Industry Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights

The rising prevalence of angina and coronary heart diseases, growing healthcare expenditure, and increasing geriatric and obese population are expected to drive the global angina market, during the forecast period. However, low per capita healthcare expenditure and high cost for therapeutic procedures such as coronary bypass surgery restraints the market growth.

Key Players

Some of the major market players in the global angina market are Anthera (U.S.), Taxus Cardium (U.S.), Astellas Pharma (Japan), Sanofi (France), Bayer AG (Germany), Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S.), Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited (India), Huya Bioscience International (U.S.), Viromed Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Baxter (U.S.), and others.

Segmentation

The global angina market is segmented on the basis of type, diagnosis, treatment, and end-user.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into angina pectoris, unstable angina, prinzmetal angina, and others. On the basis of diagnosis, the market is categorized into imaging, blood test, stress test, and others. The imaging segment is sub-segmented into electrocardiogram, chest X-ray, cardiac computerized tomography scan, cardiac MRI, and others. The blood test segment is sub-segmented into cholesterol test, low-density lipoprotein test, triglycerides test, and others. On the basis of treatment, the market is segmented into lifestyle changes, medications, angioplasty and stenting, coronary bypass surgery, and others. The medication segment is sub-segmented into aspirin, clot-preventing drugs, statins, ranolazine, and others. The clot-preventing drugs segment is further segmented into clopidogrel, prasugrel, and others. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic centers, academic institutes, and others.

Regional Analysis

America dominates the global angina market. This can be attributed to the presence of a well-developed healthcare sector and a huge patient population for coronary heart diseases. Additionally, key players such as Merck & Co., Inc. and Baxter within the region fuel the market growth. Europe stands second in the global market for angina. Availability of funds for research, growing number of obese and patient population, and the presence of developed economies such as France, Italy, and Germany within the region are the major drivers for the market growth within the region. Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing region, owing to the presence of developing economies such as India and China and a developing healthcare sector. Moreover, factors such as rising healthcare expenditure and favorable government policies are expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period. The Middle East and Africa hold the least share in the market. This can be attributed to the presence of poor economies, stringent government policies, and low per capita healthcare expenditure, especially within the African region. A majority of the market of the region is held by the Middle East.

