Applicant Tracking Systems Market by Commercial Sector, Analysis and Outlook to 2023

Global Applicant Tracking Systems Market Research Report – By Services (Managed Services), Deployment (On-Cloud, On-Premises), Organization Size (Smes, Large Enterprises), Industries (Government, IT & Telecommunication) – Forecast Till 2023

Market Highlights

The global applicant tracking systems market is spanned across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America dominates the applicant tracking systems market due to growing adoption of the artificial intelligence and machine learning, are boosting the applicant tracking systems market in the forthcoming years. The on-cloud enabled applicant tracking systems are widely used by organizations to ensure efficiency in the hiring process, increase profitability and staffing productivity by making fact-based decisions on recruiting.

The North American region is experiencing a higher demand due to e-recruitment in small-medium enterprises, which is boosting the applicant tracking systems market growth to a large extent. The e-recruitment over applicant tracking systems includes interview tools, career sites, job board posting, and analytics. The applicant tracking systems is a software which is also used for promoting the business brands over the internet. On 12 Mar 2019, Human, a pioneer in artificial emotional intelligence, has announced their partnership with Workable, to integrate the software with Workable’s all-in-one platform to improve the recruitment process.

Global Applicant Tracking Systems Market Is Expected To Reach CAGR Over 10% By The End Of The Forecast Period.

Segmentation

The global applicant tracking systems market is segmented into services, deployment, organization size, industries, and region. The services segment is further sub-segmented as managed services and professional service. The deployment segment is sub-segmented into on-cloud and on-premise. The organization size segment is sub-segmented into SMEs and large enterprises. The industries segment is sub-segmented into government, IT & telecommunication, manufacturing, and others. The market is spanned across regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Key Players

The prominent players in the global Applicant Tracking Systems Market Oracle Corporation (U.S.), BambooHR (U.S.), Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (U.S.), ExactHire (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Jobvite Inc. (U.S.), Lumesse Limited (England), Paycor (U.S. ), SAP (SuccessFactors) (Germany), Workday, Inc. (U.S.), ApplicantStack (U.S.), Hyrell (U.S.), iCIMS, Inc. (U.S.), Bullhorn, Inc. (U.S.), ClearCompany (U.S.), Findly Talent LLC (U.S.), and among others.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information, including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

