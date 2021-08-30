Attractive Market Opportunities in the Refrigeration Compressor Market by 2027

Refrigeration can be defined as the process of heat removal from a substance or an enclosed space for the purpose of reducing the temperature. A refrigeration compressor is a basic and crucial part of the refrigeration system. It makes use of compression to increase the temperature of low pressure gas and remove vapor from the evaporator. The performance of a refrigeration system depends upon the performance of the refrigeration compressor. Refrigeration compressors find a large number of applications, such as in domestic refrigeration, commercial refrigeration, and in refrigeration systems used in the transportation industry. The major use of a refrigeration compressor is in the process of food preservation. Various refrigeration compressors are available depending upon the type of application, such as in equipment cooling, and for the transportation industry, and chemical industry, among others.

Refrigeration Compressor Market: Trends, Drivers, Restraints

With evolving technology, the use of refrigerators for household purposes is becoming economical. Attributing to this trend, the market for global refrigeration compressors is expected to grow. Commercial refrigerators are mainly used for food storage, and merchandising purposes; these refrigerators contain a remote condensing unit. With rising processed and frozen food consumption globally, the refrigeration compressor market is expected to grow at a fast pace. Many companies are focusing on cost reduction in the manufacturing of refrigeration compressors.

In the last few years, retails stores across the globe are flourishing at a rapid rate. Many major players in the retail sector are expanding in various countries, especially in growing economies. Attributing to this rapid growth of the retail sector, there is a rise in the number of supermarkets, and hypermarkets that require large refrigeration systems. This trend is responsible for the growth of the global refrigeration compressor market. Refrigeration systems are widely used in the transportation industry to move perishable food items from one place to another. As the demand for frozen foods, packed foods, etc. is increasing rapidly, the refrigeration compressor market is experiencing rapid growth in the transportation industry. The pharmaceutical industry also needs highly advanced refrigeration systems for the process of cooling certain raw materials, finished and semi-finished products. As the pharmaceutical industry is experiencing steep growth, the demand for refrigeration compressors is expected to increase.

A large number of compressor companies are focusing on achieving improved levels of efficiency. They are investing heavily in their research and development division in order to develop new technologies in the refrigeration compressor industry. Mergers and acquisitions are among the key strategies adopted by leading companies to increase their market share and global footprints.

Despite steadily evolving technology, it is still necessary to perform regular maintenance of refrigeration compressors; otherwise they may fail and cause huge losses. The use of refrigeration systems has resulted in the expulsion of many harmful gases into the environment, which is a major challenge for market players in the refrigeration compressor market. Companies have to abide by various stringent laws and regulations while manufacturing refrigeration compressors, without compromising the efficiency of the latter. These are some of the restraints identified in the global refrigeration market.

Refrigeration Compressor Market: Segmentation

The global refrigeration compressor market can be segmented on the basis of the type of compressor, application, refrigerant used and industry.

On the basis of type of compressor, the global refrigeration compressor market is segmented as:

Reciprocating compressor

Screw compressor

Centrifugal compressor

Rotary compressor

Scroll Compressor

Others

On the basis of application, the global refrigeration compressor market is segmented as:

Domestic

Commercial

On the basis of refrigerant used, the global refrigeration compressor market is segmented as:

CO 2

R290

R410A

Others

On the basis of type of industry, the global refrigeration compressor market is segmented as:

Food and beverages

Logistics and transportation

Chemical

Pharmaceutical

Automobile

Others

Refrigeration Compressor Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global refrigeration compressor market identified across the value chain include:

Bitzer SE

Emerson Electric Co.

Dorin S.p.A.

Embraco

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Frascold SpA

GMCC Company

Fusheng Co. Ltd.

Hanbell Precise Machinery Co. Ltd.

