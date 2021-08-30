Attractive Opportunities in the Psoriasis Therapeutics Market 2019-2025: AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, Eli Lilly & Company, AstraZeneca, Celgene Corporation

In 2018, the global Psoriasis Therapeutics market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.This report focuses on the global Psoriasis Therapeutics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Psoriasis Therapeutics development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

AbbVie Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Novartis AG

Eli Lilly & Company

AstraZeneca

Celgene Corporation

Boehringer Ingelheim

Sun Pharma

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Topicals

Systemic

Biologics

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Clinics

Other

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Psoriasis Therapeutics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Psoriasis Therapeutics development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Psoriasis Therapeutics are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

