Augmented Expansion to be Registered by Heat Shrink Tubes Market by 2028

Heat Shrink Tubes Market: Definition and Introduction

Heat Shrink Tubes are plastic tubes commonly used in cable management solutions. Heat shrink tubes are used to cover open wires/cables as well as connect wire/cable joints and terminals or coat wire/cable terminations. Heat shrink tubes protect the covered sections from the external environment. Heat shrink tubes are manufactured using a variety of chemical compositions, depending on the application they are being designed for. Heat shrink tubes are generally made from thermoplastics, such as polyvinyl chloride, polyolefin, polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) and others. The peculiar property of heat shrink tubes material is that they shrink on the application of heat. The amount of heat required to heat shrink any particular variety of heat shrink tubes and the extent to which shrinkage occurs, varies from product to product. Shrink ratio is the term used to denote the extent of shrinkage a product will undergo, compared to its original size, on application of heat. In a typical joint covering application, heat shrink tubes are slid over the area required to be covered and placed in position with adequate accuracy. Then heat is applied externally by a skilled technician, using devices, such as a hot air gun. Heat shrink tubes then shrink and form a tight and fully fitting cover over the underlying wire, cable or joint. Thus, heat shrink tubes serve the purpose of protecting wires & cables from damage, corrosion, extreme temperatures and other hazardous external factors.

Considering these aspects of the Heat Shrink Tubes, the study of the trends in the Heat Shrink Tubes market becomes an important read.

Heat Shrink Tubes Market:Segmentation

On the basis of material type, the Heat Shrink Tubes market can be segmented as:

Polyolefins

Fluoropolymers

Polyvinyl chloride

Polychloroprene

Others

On the basis of end users, the Heat Shrink Tubes market can be segmented as:

Power

Automotive

Aviation

Marine

Manufacturing

Commercial & Residential

Others

On the basis of product type, the Heat Shrink Tubes market can be segmented as:

Spools

Pre-cut Lengths

Others

Heat Shrink Tubes Market:Dynamics

There is growing demand for Heat Shrink Tubes as it is a reliable solution for the protection and joining of cabling and wiring networks. Heat shrink tubes also offer other benefits for cable management. Heat shrink tubes are available in different colors, for helping color code and organize large number of cables, thereby simplifying not only installation, but also maintenance and repair. The strength and ruggedness of heat shrink tubes also relieve cable stress and provide support in moving parts. Heat shrink tubes help provide insulation to cabling systems to prevent current discharge and any related mishaps. Advancements in materials technology have made available high quality tubing products, with enhanced performance and durability in tough external environments, thereby helping the growth of Heat Shrink Tubes market. Also, heat shrink tubes are available with a solder tube beneath, which provides electrical joints between wires when heat shrink is applied, thus eliminating the need for separately soldering wires before covering the joints. All of these benefits, combined with growing end use industry demand, will drive growth of the heat shrink tubes market.

Heat Shrink Tubes Market:Regional Outlook

The demand for Heat Shrink Tubes is set to grow at a robust pace in the next five to ten years as the demand for cabling, wiring and cable management grows across all sectors. Asia Pacific region is expected to be significant for Heat Shrink Tubes market as it is witnessing rapidly increasing electricity demand and continuously expanding transmission & distribution networks. Other end use sectors, such as automotive production and industrial infrastructure, are also witnessing strong growth in the region, which will positively impact demand for heat shrink tubes. Europe and North America are also large markets for Heat Shrink Tubes with ongoing upgrades of old cabling infrastructure, which is close to the end of its usable life. Regions with increasing energy demand, such as Middle East & Africa, will also be important for new opportunities or manufacturers. China, India, Japan, the US, the UK, Germany and Saudi Arabia are some of the key countries to watch in the Heat Shrink Tubes market.

Heat Shrink Tubes Market:Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified in the Heat Shrink Tubes market include:

3M Company

TE Connectivity

Prysmian Group

ABB Ltd

Nexans SA

HellermannTyton

Qualtek Energy Corporation

Hilltop Products Ltd

Essentra plc

Alpha Wire

Insultab Inc

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd

GV Kinsman Pty Ltd

Thomas & Betts

