Automotive Collision Avoidance Market: Industry Analysis and Detailed Profiles of top Industry Players

Global Automotive Collision Avoidance System Market is projected to witness ~8% CAGR by 2023. Global Automotive Collision Avoidance System Market Research Report: Information by Type (ACC, AEB, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning, Others), Technology (Radar, LIDAR, Camera, Others), Sales Channel, Vehicle Type, Region – Forecast till 2023.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the global automotive collision avoidance system market include Aptiv Plc (Republic of Ireland), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), General Electric Company (US), Denso Corporation (Japan), and Honeywell International, Inc. (US). Siemens AG (Germany), Alstom SA (France), Rockwell Collins, Inc. (US), and Hexagon AB (Sweden) are among others.

Market Overview:

The automotive collision avoidance system is a safety system in the vehicle manufactured to prevent vehicle crash. The collision avoidance system in the vehicle primarily uses radar and LIDAR to detect an imminent crash. Also, GPS feature is used to detect stop signs through a location database and approach the brakes in the vehicle. The system acts autonomously without any driver input during an imminent crash. Collision avoidance can be carried out by braking or steering.

Global automotive collision avoidance system market has seen remarkable growth and is expected to rise at a CAGR of ~8% during the forecast period. Vehicle safety is one of the primary aspects sought by consumers and OEMs in the global automotive market. Rising awareness among consumers for vehicle safety is one of the major driving factors for the global automotive collision avoidance system market. Moreover, there have been favorable government regulations in the developed countries such as the US and Germany for the development of advanced car assessment program. These will influence the need for the collision avoidance system in the vehicle. Increase in the purchasing power of the consumers increases the sales of luxury vehicles, which further increases the demand for safety systems such as the collision avoidance system during the forecast period

Automotive Collision Avoidance System Market Segmentation:

Global automotive collision avoidance system market is segmented on the basis of process type, sales channel, vehicle type, and region.

On the basis of type, the market has been segmented into adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, blind spot detection, and lane departure warning.

On the basis of technology, the market has been segmented into radar, LIDAR, and camera.

On the basis of sales channel, the market has been segmented into OEM and aftermarket.

On the basis of vehicle type, the market has been segmented into passenger car, commercial vehicle, and electric vehicle.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the global automotive collision avoidance system market has been segmented into four major regions of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The global automotive collision avoidance system market in Europe is expected to lead the market in terms of value and volume. In Europe, the growing sales of the luxury vehicle, especially sports utility vehicle (SUV) will increase the demand for collision avoidance systems in vehicles. Additionally, increased vehicle safety concerns among consumers will lead to the growth of the global market for the automotive collision avoidance system. North America market is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.



Scope of Report:

This study provides an overview of the global automotive collision avoidance system market, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume, and share for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global automotive collision avoidance system market by type, technology, sales channel, vehicle type, and regions.

