Automotive Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market 2019 Technological Advancements: A Key Factor Behind Growth
The Global Automotive Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market Report 2018-2025 revealed by Decision Market Reports furnishes acute information on each aspect of Side-by-Side Refrigerators which is requisite for making purposeful decisions and evolution in strategies.
In 2017, the global Automotive Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 11% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Automotive Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Automotive Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Bertrandt
EDAG Engineering GmbH
IAV GmbH
AVL List GmbH
Horiba
Altran
FEV Group
AKKA Technologies
ASAP Holding GmbH
Robert Bosch (ITK Engineering)
Alten GmbH
Kistler Instrumente
Altair Engineering
P3 Automotive GmbH
ESG Group
RLE International Group
P+Z Engineering GmbH
M Plan GmbH
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Designing
Prototyping
System Integration
Testing
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
OEMs
Component Suppliers
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Automotive Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Automotive Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automotive Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.