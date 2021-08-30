Bag Closure Clips Market Sales Forecasts Reveal Positive Growth Through 2028

Bag Closure Clips Market: Overview

Bag closure clips are closable devices which are used to close bags easily and efficiently. Bag closure clips are also known as bread clips, plastic clips, bread ties or bread climps. These bag closure clips are of two types namely, simple bag closure clips and mechanical bag closure clips. Bag closure clips protect the freshness of products and offers an optimum way to reuse bags. These clips are generally used as the closure option to protect food products as they are easy to apply and can be reused. Bag closure clips provide a simple way to keep product safe and prevent spillage when it is stored between the uses. Generally, high impact polystyrene is used for the manufacturing of bag closure clips. Bag closure clips are available in a wide range of sizes and thicknesses depends on the size of bags. They are capable of being used with the bags of capacity up to 50 pounds. Bag closure clips find useful applications in industries such as fresh produce, bakery, medical and other such sectors where easy to use closures are needed. Overall, the outlook for the global bag closure clips market is expected to be positive during the forecast period.

Bag Closure Clips Market: Dynamics

The packaging industry has transformed entirely during the last decade. The way people were used to packing of products a few years back is now have changed. Different types of packaging products are introduced in the market. Bag closure clips market is gaining traction on the backdrop of rising demand from the food sector, especially bakery and fresh produce. These factors are supposed to fuel the growth of the global bag closure clips market during the forecast period. The bag closure clips offer an ideal surface to print specifications, price, traceability options, and codes on to it. Bag closure clips are used for branding and promotional purposes. These factors are supposed to propel the global bag closure clips market growth during the forecast period. The availability of automatic and semi-automatic closing machines helps in applying bag closure clips to seal products during the mass production is also fuels the growth prospects of bag closure clips. Also, they can be customized as per the requirements. The factor which hampers the bag closure clips market growth is the availability of alternative solution in the market. Twist ties are expected to hinder the growth of bag closure clips market growth as twist ties are cheaper than bag closure clips.

Bag Closure Clips Market: Segmentation

Globally, the bag closure clips market has been segmented on the basis of product type, end use and region:

On the basis of product type, the global bag closure clips market has been segmented as:

Simple Clips & Mechanical Clips

On the basis of end use, the global bag closure clips market has been segmented as:

Food Industry(Bakery & Fresh Produce), Medical & Other Industries

Regional Outlook

Bag closure clips have witnessed up surging demand in the developed market including the U.S., Canada, and other European countries. These bag closure clips are widely used for bakery purposes where bags of bread needs proper closure. In the developed market, there is an adoption of such closure devices. It is due to the high standard of living in the regions coupled with high acceptance of new products. Countries of North America and Europe are expected to drive the demand for bag closure clips during the next decade. In countries such as India and China, people use alternative closing solutions such as heat sealing for bakery goods, threads for fresh produce and others. Currently, there is limited demand for bag closure clips in countries such as India and China, but with the changing scenario, these countries are likely to adopt bag closure clips in the near future. MEA and Latin America regions are expected to witness average growth in the bag closure clips market during the forecast period.

Bag Closure Clips Market: Key Players

Some of the leading players operating in the global bag closure clips market are:

Kwik Lok & ClipClamp LLC

