Broadband CPE Market Status, Summary and Forecasts to 2025
In 2017, the global Broadband CPE market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Broadband CPE status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Broadband CPE development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Ericsson
Verizon Communications
Mitrastar Technology
Gemtek
Huawei
ZTE
Inteno
Tp-Link Technologies
Billion Electric
Alcatel-Lucent
Nokia Networks
AT&T
Motorola Solutions
Harris
Technicolor
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Indoor CPE
Outdoor CPE
Market segment by Application, split into
Household
Schools
Hospital
Companies
Government
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Broadband CPE Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Indoor CPE
1.4.3 Outdoor CPE
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Broadband CPE Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Household
1.5.3 Schools
1.5.4 Hospital
1.5.5 Companies
1.5.6 Government
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Broadband CPE Market Size
2.2 Broadband CPE Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Broadband CPE Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Broadband CPE Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Broadband CPE Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Broadband CPE Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Broadband CPE Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Broadband CPE Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Broadband CPE Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Broadband CPE Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Broadband CPE Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Broadband CPE Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Broadband CPE Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Continued…
