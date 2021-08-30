Cleaning Robot Market 2019 – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2023

Global Cleaning Robot Market Research, Connectivity (Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, ZigBee), Usage (Personal, Industry), Control (App Based, Autonomous, Digital Assistant Control), Application (Floor Cleaning, Pool Cleaning, Lawn Cleaning), Hardware – Forecast to 2023

Overview

According to Market Research Future Analysis, the global cleaning robots market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 16% through the forecast period, 2019-2023. According to Market Research Future, the global cleaning robots market has been segmented into connectivity, usage, control, application, hardware, and region.

The rates of adoption of cleaning robots in the market are rapidly rising. Many households and various enterprises have deplopyed cleaning robots in their offices and homes, which work without the presence of the owner. A cleaning robot made by Xiaomi can find its way back to the charging pod whenever it gets low on the battery capacity.

Segmentation

On the basis of hardware, the market is segmented into sensors, motors, charging pod, cleaning brushes, vacuum pump, battery, microcontroller, and others. These components are essential in every cleaning robot and don not complement each other. Hence only qualitative information will be available in hardware component segment.

On the basis of connectivity, the market is segmented into Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Zigbee, and Others. Cleaning robots work solely on wireless technology and that majorly includes Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Many smart homes include Zigbee as the connectivity protocol for efficient communication with the cleaning robots in a home network.

On the basis of usage, the market is segmented into personal usage and industry usage. The industry usage is further sub-segmented into healthcare, retail, IT & Telecom, automotive, and others. On the basis of control, the market is segmented into app based, autonomous, and digital assistant control. Many of the robots are controlled by Amazon’s Alexa and Google home, which can work on pre-defined time set by the user. These are controlled by digital assistants and often don’t require human interaction. Other robots are controlled by a dedicated application, which requires human interference. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into floor cleaning, pool cleaning, lawn cleaning, and others.

Key Players

Some of the major players in global Cleaning Robot Market include Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd (South Korea), Neato Robotics (U.S.), Dyson Ltd (U.K), Ecovacs Robotics (China), LG Electronics Inc (South Korea), Alfred Kärcher GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Bissell Inc (U.S.), bObsweep (Canada), Miele (Germany), and iRobot Corporation (U.S.), among others.

Regional analysis

The global cleaning robot market is estimated to grow at a positive rate due to its huge adoption in residential homes in upcoming years. The geographical analysis of cleaning robot market is carried out for regions, namely North America, Europe (including Russia), Asia Pacific (including Australia and New Zealand), and Rest of the World (including the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America). Among these regions, the market is mostly dominated by North America due to the higher adoption rate of robotics technology. The United States contributes a major portion towards this growth, especially in residential cleaning. Many of the residents in the United States have already deployed cleaning robots in their homes and swimming pools.

Although the Cleaning Robots Technology is still developing, there are changes being made in terms of battery capacity, power, connectivity, and autonomous operation. Companies, including various start-ups, have begun conducting experiments and partnering with various electronic component manufacturers to achieve an efficient cleaning result. Furthermore, the North American region holds some of the prominent players and various start-ups providing services in this market. North America is closely followed by Europe. Europe and North America are technologically advanced regions and the major factor affecting the positive growth of this market is the simplicity and capability of autonomous cleaning operation. These robots have various application in industries, such as retail, healthcare, and automotive, and is increasing deployment of advanced cleaning robot features as the end product. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period.

Intended Audience

Cleaning Robot Services Providers

Smart Components Manufacturers

Retail Agencies

Electronic Components Manufacturers

Value-added Resellers

Motor Suppliers

Research Firms

Automation & Control Networking Technologies Vendors

Component Manufacturers (Sensors & Controls)

