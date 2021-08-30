Conductive Adhesive Market Likely to Emerge over a Period of 2017 to 2027

Conductive adhesives are materials that allow the flow of electricity along with adhesion and are also known as cold solder. These adhesives are mainly deployed for electrical conductivity and easy repair through adhesion or bonding. Different types of conductive adhesives such as epoxy, polyurethane, silicone, and acrylate are used in numerous specific end use industries. Among all types, epoxy type of conductive adhesive has a wide range of application and it is expected to hold high share in the global conductive adhesives market mainly due to easy and short production process. In electrical and electronics industry, it replaces the process of soldering. It has many advantages over conventional soldering process such as lower curing temperature than normal soldering temperature, effective solution for temperature sensitive substrates, more flexible than solder with high capacity to withstand vibrations and lead & solvent free nature.

It is also used in different applications depending on its type of electrical conductivity such as isotropic and anisotropic. Isotropic conductive adhesives conduct electricity in all directions and anisotropic conductive adhesives conduct electricity in only one direction. Isotropic conductive adhesives are used in chip contacting and bonding electrically conductive SMDs and anisotropic adhesives are used in many sensitive structures on circuit boards such as LCD connections and bonding antenna structures on RFIDs.

Global Conductive Adhesives Market: Dynamics

Now conductive adhesive has become an important part of automotive, electrical, and electronics industry. Upsurge in different end-use product demand & industrial development are the crucial factors boosting the demand for conductive adhesives, which in turn, propel the overall growth of global conductive adhesives market. Also, the multiple advantages of conductive adhesives over conventional soldering process are pumping their growth in the global market. Development of various efficient technologies such as silver nanowires, silver nanoparticles, carbon nanotubes, and nickel nanotubes are further promoting the growth of global conductive adhesives market.

However, expensive silver filler material, limited conductive of aluminum filler material, and difficulties in dispense of iron filler material are the prime challenges for the growth of the global conductive adhesives market. Implementation of nanotechnology to reduce filler material content in the assembly is the key trend observed in the global conductive adhesives market.

Global Conductive Adhesives Market: Segmentation

The global conductive adhesives market can be segmented on the basis of product base type, type of conductor, end use industry, and filler material. On the basis of product base type, global conductive adhesives market can be segmented into epoxy, polyurethane, silicone, acrylic, and others. On the basis of type of conductor, global conductive adhesives market can be segmented into isotropic conductive adhesives and anisotropic conductive adhesives. On the basis of end use industry, global conductive adhesives market can be segmented into transportation, electrical industry, electronics, and others. The transportation segment is further divided into automobiles, aerospace and marine. On the basis of filler material, global conductive adhesives market is segmented into silver, gold, nickel, carbon, and others (copper, aluminum, and iron).

Global Conductive Adhesives Market: Region-wise Outlook

Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the key region in the global conductive adhesives market throughout the forecast period followed by North America and Europe. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness a relatively high growth due to rapid industrial development such as automotive and electronics industry. The growth rate of electronics industry in China and India is expected to be higher as compared to other countries of the region over the forecast period.

Global Conductive Adhesives Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants involved in the manufacture of industrial cleaning chemicals include MG Chemicals, H.B. Fuller, Master Bond Inc., Panacol-Elosol GmbH, Dow Corning Corporation. Parker Chomerics, Soliani Emc s.r.l., Soliani Emc s.r.l., Huntsman Corporation, The Solvay Group of companies, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Evonik Industries AG, Creative Materials Incorporated, Kemtron Ltd., Nordson Corporation, DELO Industrial Adhesives, LLC, Polytec PT GmbH, Bacon Adhesives, and LORD Corporation among others.

