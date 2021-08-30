Croscarmellose Sodium Market Forecast Research Reports Offers Key Insights

Croscarmellose sodium is a modified sodium carboxymethyl cellulose and is also known as cross-linked sodium carboxymethylcellulose or modified cellulose gum. Croscarmellose sodium is a grayish white or white powder and has no odor. Croscarmellose sodium is used as a disintegrant in the pharmaceutical formulation and provides long term stability. It is used in the formulation of pharmaceutical tablets, pellets, and capsules which are manufactured by dry granulation, wet granulation or by direct compression. Croscarmellose sodium is an insoluble and hydrophilic polymer which aids in the dissolution of the dietary supplements and pharmaceutical tablets, granules, and capsules. Croscarmellose sodium is used in various industries such as pharmaceutical, food, nutraceutical, textile, etc.

Surge in the Food Processing Industry is estimated to Increase the Demand for Croscarmellose Sodium

The demand for pharmaceutical products is increasing due to the increase in the prevalence of various diseases and disorders such as diabetes, obesity, hypertension, hypercholesterolemia, cancer, etc. Thus, the growth of the pharmaceutical industry is anticipated to have a positive impact on the croscarmellose sodium market. Croscarmellose sodium is used in the formulation of various medicinal tablets, capsules, etc., and it provides various advantages such as it helps in fast dissolution and disintegration, offers good mixing properties and flowability, increases the stability of the formulation, etc. Thus, croscarmellose sodium can be used as a binder in various medicinal preparations. Therefore, the demand for pharmaceutical products is anticipated to increase the sales of croscarmellose sodium.

Croscarmellose sodium is used in the food industry as an emulsifier. It is used to form a uniform mixture between the various ingredients that are present in the food products. It is used in the preparation of products such as bakery goods, breakfast cereals, dairy products, ice-creams, etc. The increasing demand for processed food products is expected to boost the croscarmellose sodium market. The preference for convenience, hectic lifestyle, increase in disposable income, etc. are some of the drivers that have increased the demand for processed food products. Croscarmellose sodium can be used in the preparation of the processed food products to improve the texture, taste, and quality of the products. It enables proper mixing of the different ingredients and helps in maintaining the product consistency.

The presence of various other disintegrants and emulsifiers are anticipated to hinder the growth of croscarmellose sodium market. There are other disintegrants such as sodium starch glycolate, crospovidone, etc. that are commonly used in the pharmaceutical industry in the preparation of capsules, pellets, etc. Also, there are various emulsifiers such as monoglycerides and its derivatives, lecithin, calcium stearoyl di lactylate, etc. that are available in the market. The presence of alternative products with its own unique characteristics, less cost price, etc. are estimated to have a negative impact on the croscarmellose sodium market.

Croscarmellose Sodium Market Segmentation

The Croscarmellose Sodium market can be segmented on the basis of source, and end-use:

On the basis of source, the Croscarmellose Sodium market can be segmented as:

Cotton

Wood Pulp

On the basis of end-use, the Croscarmellose Sodium market can be segmented as:

Food and Beverage Industry

Dietary Supplement Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Nutraceutical Industry

Others (e.g., Personal Care and Cosmetic Industry, Textile Industry etc.)

Croscarmellose Sodium Market: Regional Analysis

The demand for croscarmellose sodium is estimated to grow at a high rate in the Asia Pacific region. India is one of the largest producers of generic drugs and contributes a significant market share in the pharmaceutical sector. The government of India is taking initiatives to build new pharma parks and to develop online pharmacies to enable easy supply of pharmaceutical products. Thus, the demand for croscarmellose sodium is anticipated to increase in India. Therefore, the growth of the pharmaceutical industry in the Asia Pacific region is expected to increase the sales of croscarmellose sodium.

Croscarmellose Sodium Market: Key Participants

