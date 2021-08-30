Data Quality Software Market 2019 Global Snapshot Analysis by 2025 : Informatica, Oracle Corporation, SAP & more
Actionable, reliable and all-inclusive report on Global Data Quality Software Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025 published by Decision Market Reports provides exhaustive research capabilities, strong analytics services and data validation.
In 2018, the global Data Quality Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Data Quality Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Data Quality Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Informatica
Oracle Corporation
SAP SE
SAS Institute Inc.
Talend
Experian PLC
Information Builders
Microsoft Corporation
Pitney Bowes Inc.
Syncsort
Tamr
Trianz
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-premises
On-demand
Market segment by Application, split into
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
Telecommunications and IT
Retail and eCommerce
Energy and Utilities
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Data Quality Software are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Data Quality Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 On-premises
1.4.3 On-demand
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Data Quality Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
1.5.3 Telecommunications and IT
1.5.4 Retail and eCommerce
1.5.5 Energy and Utilities
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Data Quality Software Market Size
2.2 Data Quality Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Data Quality Software Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Data Quality Software Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Data Quality Software Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Data Quality Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Data Quality Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Data Quality Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Data Quality Software Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Data Quality Software Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Data Quality Software Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Data Quality Software Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Data Quality Software Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
