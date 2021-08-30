Dauber Caps Market is Set to Experience Revolutionary Growth by 2028

Dauber Caps Market: An Overview : Dauber caps are closure solutions with applicators embedded to the inside of the lid. Dauber caps are used where a precise amount of dispensing is needed such as touch-up paints or adhesive application. Dauber caps ensure superior control over the handle and hence provide controlled dispensing of fluids. Usually, dauber caps are used for filling and dispensing of lubricants, dyes, chemicals, and additives. The soft dauber material ensures a precise and even application of the coating. Dauber caps are preferred because they are more absorbent when compared to brush caps. Dauber caps can also be used for detecting leaks under air pressure in pipe joints, tubes, connectors and more. They are especially useful in finding small leaks in hard to reach places on large surfaces. Dauber caps are available in various cap sizes to cater to a wide array of applications. They are cost effective and light in weight, and hence suitable to be used as applicator caps.

Dauber Caps Market: Drivers & Restraints : Dauber caps are gaining traction in the global caps & closures market, and this can be attributed to their growing application in various end-use industries. They are widely used in the pharmaceutical sector for applications ranging from veterinary medicinal products to dental applications. Dauber caps ensure easy and quick application with a controlled flow which makes them an attractive option for touch-up paints. Wool dauber caps are used for soft and precise applications such as touch up paints. Wool dauber caps are anticipated to have a positive outlook in the dauber caps market. The gain in dauber caps market will be supported by continuous growth in automotive as well as cosmetics and personal care industry. However, other applicator caps such as brush caps are available for specific applications which might hamper the global dauber caps market during the forecast period.

Dauber Caps Market: Segmentation : Globally,the dauber caps market has been segmented on the basis of cap size, cap material, dauber material, applications and end-use. On the basis of cap size, the global dauber caps market has been segmented into – 1/2″, 3/4″, 1″; On the basis of cap material, the global dauber caps market has been segmented into – Plastic, Metal; On the basis of dauber material, the global dauber caps market has been segmented into – Wool, Polyester, Acrylic, Nylon; On the basis of applications, the global dauber caps market has been segmented into – Leak detectors, Application of adhesives, paints and coatings, Veterinary medicinal products; On the basis of end uses, the global dauber caps market has been segmented into – Automotive, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Others;

Dauber Caps Market: Regional Outlook : Geographically, the global dauber caps market has been divided into seven key regions – North America, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific excl. Japan, and Japan. In the Asia Pacific region, the automotive, as well as the cosmetics industry, are witnessing high growth owing to high foreign investments, particularly in India and China. This is expected to drive the demand for dauber caps. Also, the changing consumer spending pattern has resulted in increased per capita consumption on cosmetic products; this is anticipated to be another driving factor for dauber caps market in the region. In the Latin America region, countries such as Brazil and Argentina are witnessing the establishment of major manufacturing facilities, and this can be attributed to the availability of low-cost infrastructure and labor, this is anticipated to increase the demand for dauber caps during the forecast period.

Dauber Caps Market: Key players : Examples of some of the key players operating in the global dauber caps market are Berlin Packaging L.L.C., National Novelty Brush Company, House Of Cans Inc, R&R Products, Inc., C.L. Smith Company, J.C. Whitlam Manufacturing Co., MGPACK SA, Orca, Inc., Andon Brush Company, Inc., and Winton Products Company Inc. among others. Many local and unorganized players are expected to contribute to the global dauber caps market during the forecast period.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain of the global dauber caps market. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with dauber caps market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various factors on dauber caps market segments and geographies.

