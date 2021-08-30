Defense IT Spending Market is expected to reach 93184 million USD by the end of 2025

The global Defense IT Spending market is valued at 74623 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 93184 million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR (Compounded Annual Growth Rate) of 2.82% between 2018 and 2025.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Defense IT Spending market by product type, service, key manufacturers and key regions.

This study considers the Defense IT Spending value generated from the revenue of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018 and forecast to 2025

Services

Hardware

Software

Segmentation by Type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018 and forecast to 2025

IT Infrastructure

Network & Cyber Security

IT Application

Logistics & Asset Management

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 5, 6, 7 and 8.

North America

Europe

APAC

The Middle East

Rest of World

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Leidos

Accenture

IBM

General Dynamics

BAE Systems

DXC

Dell

Northrop Grumman

Unisys

Atos

Capgemini

Fujitsu

Oracle

SAP

Microsoft

Amazon

AT&T

CACI International Inc.

Atkins

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview 1

1.1 Study Scope 1

1.2 Key Market Segments 1

1.3 Players Covered 2

1.4 Market Analysis by Product 3

1.4.1 Global Defense IT Spending Market Size Growth Rate by Product (2013-2025) 3

1.4.2 Services 3

1.4.3 Hardware 4

1.4.4 Software 4

1.5 Market by Type 4

1.5.1 Global Defense IT Spending Market Share by Type (2013-2025) 4

1.5.2 IT Infrastructure 4

1.5.3 Network & Cyber Security 5

1.5.4 IT Application 5

1.5.5 Logistics & Asset Management 6

1.5.6 Others 6

1.6 Study Objectives 7

1.7 Years Considered 7

2 Global Growth Trends 8

2.1 Global Defense IT Spending Market Size 8

2.2 Defense IT Spending Growth Trends by Regions 8

2.2.1 Defense IT Spending Market Size by Regions (2013-2025) 8

2.2.2 Defense IT Spending Market Share by Regions (2013-2018) 9

2.3 Industry Trends 11

2.3.1 World Military Expenditure Analysis 11

2.3.2 Key Challenges for Defense Organizations 13

3 Market Share by Key Players 14

3.1 Defense IT Spending Market Size by Manufacturers 14

3.1.1 Global Defense IT Spending Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018) 14

3.1.2 Global Defense IT Spending Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018) 15

3.1.3 Global Defense IT Spending Market Concentration Ratio (CR5) 16

3.2 Defense IT Spending Key Players Head office and Area Served 17

3.3 Key Players Defense IT Spending Product/Solution/Service 18

3.4 Date of Enter into Defense IT Spending Market 19

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 20

Continued…

