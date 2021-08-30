Device as a Service Market Size, Development Strategy, Global Analysis, Emerging Trends, Growth Factors, Competitive Landscape and Forecast 2023

Market Research Future published a research report on “Device as a Service Market Research Report- Global Forecast 2023” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023.

Device as a Service Global Market – Overview

The global device as a service market is showing immense growth; mainly due to the increase in demand for device as a service solution across different industry verticals. Also, growing need for cost efficient solutions is another major factor driving the market growth. Increasing adoption of contract-based services and solutions according to the needs of the organization is one major factor driving the growth of device as a service market. Growing demand for better stability and highly secured devices is responsible for fuelling the growth of Device as a Service Market.

Technological advancements have played a major role in the development of device as a service market. Steep increase in the adoption of device as a service solution across various organizations and different industry verticals is one major factor driving the growth of device as a service market. Hewlett-Packard, Microsoft Corporation, VMware, Inc., Motorola Solutions, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., Plantronics, Oracle Corporation, Amazon, Inc., Capgemini SE, Accenture PLC, Dell, Inc., and Lenovo Group Ltd. are the major players in the device as a service market.

Growing adoption of internet of things and ever-changing business needs is one major factor responsible for driving the growth of device as a service market. Device as a service solution help in achieving greater level of predictability and security as well. According to a recent study report published by Market Research Future, the global market of Device as a Service is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The market is projected to demonstrate a spectacular growth by 2023 with a striking CAGR during the anticipated period (2017 – 2023).

Device as a Service Global Market – Segmentation

The device as a service market can be classified into 6 key segments for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Component : Comprises of Software and Service. The service segment is further classified into Professional Services and Managed Services

: Comprises of Software and Service. The service segment is further classified into Professional Services and Managed Services Segmentation by Device Type : Comprises of Desktop, Laptop, Tablet, Printer and Others

: Comprises of Desktop, Laptop, Tablet, Printer and Others Segmentation by Deployment : Comprises of Cloud and On Premise

: Comprises of Cloud and On Premise Segmentation by Organization Size : Comprises of SMEs and Large Enterprises

: Comprises of SMEs and Large Enterprises Segmentation by Vertical : Comprises of BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, IT & Telecommunication, Education, Retail, Government and Others

: Comprises of BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, IT & Telecommunication, Education, Retail, Government and Others Segmentation by Region: Comprises of Geographical regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

Key Players:

The prominent players in device as a service market are – Hewlett-Packard (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), VMware, Inc. (U.S.), Motorola Solutions, Inc. (U.S.), Citrix Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Plantronics (U.S.), Polycom (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Amazon, Inc. (U.S.), Capgemini SE (France) are the profiled companies in the report.

Also, Accenture PLC (Ireland), Dell, Inc. (U.S.), Lenovo Group Ltd. (U.S.), SYNNEX Corporation (U.S.), NComputing (U.S.), Computers Now (Australia), Connection (U.S.) are few other major players in the device as a service market. These companies have not been profiled in our study, but it can be taken up as a part of customization, as per client requirements.

Device as a Service Global Market – Regional Analysis

North America is expected to witness a significant growth and hold the largest market share during the forecast period. U.S and Canada are anticipated to drive the growth of the device as a service market in North America owing to the presence of a large number of established key players such as Hewlett-Packard, Microsoft Corporation, VMware, Inc., Motorola Solutions, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., Plantronics, Polycom, Oracle Corporation, Amazon, Inc., Dell, Inc. and Lenovo Group Ltd. among others. Also, U.S. is leading the market in North America due to the technological advancements and increasing demand for device as a service application in the region. Device as a service market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR during 2017 to 2023 due to rise in demand for cloud computing applications in China, Japan, and India in the region. Whereas, the Europe market for Device as a Service is expected to grow at a considerable CAGR (2017-2023).

Industry News

February 2018 – Hewlett Packard Inc. has decided to expand its device-as-a-service offering with Apple, Workstations and virtual reality. The company will support all these devices under the managed services segment and has helped in increasing the popularity of device as a service market

February 2018 – VMware has enabled communications service providers (CSPs) to chart their course to 5G. This will eventually help the customers to create new revenue streams, and drive down costs, and will help the company to improve customer retention and satisfaction.

