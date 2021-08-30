Dynamic Application Security Testing Market Strategic Assessment, Research, Region, Share and Global Expansion by 2023

Global Dynamic Application Security Testing Market Research Report – By Component (Solution, Services), Deployment (On-Cloud, On-Premise), Application (Web, Mobile), Organization Size (Sme, Large Enterprises), Vertical (Bfsi, Healthcare) – Forecast Till 2023

Market Highlights

The rise in security threats among web and mobile based applications, government support for security concern is primarily driving the market for dynamic application security testing. Ponemon Institute, a U.S. based research institute, carried a study on privacy, data protection and information security identified that nearly 45% of the companies had experienced data breach in 2016. With increasing cyber-security threats many SMEs and large enterprises have started adopting dynamic application security testing.

The Global Dynamic Application Security Testing Market is segmented into component, deployment, application, organization size, vertical and region.

Dynamic application security testing tools are efficient at finding openness in an application. The tools scan all the leaks in web application and then processed for finding vulnerabilities. This type of testing is focused on the runtime characteristics of an application. It helps in scanning all the possibilities in an application like encryption, performance, memory, authentication, backend code injection and many more. The dynamic application verifies the working of the application by breaking the encryption with the use of powerful algorithms. Application Security Testing tools and methodologies are becoming more widely adopted by software developers to identify loopholes in the software applications. DAST (Dynamic Application Security Testing) tools analyze applications in real-time while the application is running which is primarily driving organizations to deploy their existing security techniques.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the market are Accenture PLC (Ireland), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Micro Focus (U.K), Ca technologies (U.S.), Synopsys (U.S.), Pradeo (France), Rapid7 (U.S.), Tieto (Finland), Trustwave (U.S.), WhiteHat Security (U.S.), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (U.S.). The key players are highly concentrating on research & development, merger & acquisition activities to generate cost-effective product portfolio.

Some of the key innovators in this area are Acunetix (U.K), Cigital (U.S.), Checkmarx Inc., (U.S.), Qualys, Inc. (U.S.), Synerzip Softech India Private Limited (India), Netcraft (U.K), ControlCase, LLC (U.S.), Applause App Quality, Inc. (U.S.), Cognizant (U.S.), Capgemini SE (France), Virtusa Corporation (U.S.) and others.

Segments

The Dynamic Application Security Testing Market is widely used in many verticals such as BFSI, healthcare, IT & Telecommunication, healthcare, retail and many others. Healthcare sector is developing and refining to offer more suitable ways for patients and providers to access information and communication. This has led to the development of medical based web and mobile applications. One of the top concerns of healthcare organizations is how easily cyber-attackers can exploit vulnerabilities in the web, mobile, and cloud-based applications. Veracode, an application based security company, estimates that 80% of healthcare applications exhibit cryptographic issues such as weak algorithms. The impact of such breaches weighs heavily on healthcare organizations due to compromised networks of medical devices. To ensure security, healthcare organizations are investing in mobile and web application security initiatives. As healthcare organizations source application from third-party developers, they need to safeguard that these applications protect the data appropriately.

On the basis of organization size, the market is segmented into the small and medium enterprise and large enterprise. Among these two organization categories, the large organization is expected to invest a huge amount in dynamic application security testing. However, due to larger adoption of cloud services, small and medium organizations also tend to indulge in dynamic application security testing.

