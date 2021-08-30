Electric Heater -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024
Description
This report focuses on Electric Heater volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Electric Heater market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
NIBE
OMEGA
Watlow
Tutco
Chromalox
Tempco Electric Heater Corporation
CCI Thermal Technologies
Minco
Industrial Heater Corporation
Durex Industries
Friedr. Freek GmbH
Delta MFG
Thermal Corporation
Akinsun Heat Co., Inc.
Hotset GmbH
Wattco
Ulanet
BUCAN
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Immersion Heaters
Tubular Heaters
Circulation Heaters
Band Heaters
Strip Heaters
Coil Heaters
Flexible Heaters
Other Types
Segment by Application
Chemical & Plastics Industry
Pharmaceutical Industry
Transportation
Appliances
Others
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
1 Electric Heater Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Electric Heater
1.2 Electric Heater Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Electric Heater Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)
1.2.2 Immersion Heaters
1.2.3 Tubular Heaters
1.2.4 Circulation Heaters
1.2.5 Band Heaters
1.2.6 Strip Heaters
1.2.7 Coil Heaters
1.2.8 Flexible Heaters
1.2.9 Other Types
1.3 Electric Heater Segment by Application
1.3.1 Electric Heater Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)
1.3.2 Chemical & Plastics Industry
1.3.3 Pharmaceutical Industry
1.3.4 Transportation
1.3.5 Appliances
1.3.6 Others
1.3 Global Electric Heater Market by Region
1.3.1 Global Electric Heater Market Size Region
1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4 Global Electric Heater Market Size
1.4.1 Global Electric Heater Revenue (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Global Electric Heater Production (2014-2025)
2 Global Electric Heater Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Electric Heater Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.2 Global Electric Heater Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.3 Global Electric Heater Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.4 Manufacturers Electric Heater Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types
2.5 Electric Heater Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Electric Heater Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 Electric Heater Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
….
7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Electric Heater Business
7.1 NIBE
7.1.1 NIBE Electric Heater Production Sites and Area Served
7.1.2 Electric Heater Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.1.3 NIBE Electric Heater Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.2 OMEGA
7.2.1 OMEGA Electric Heater Production Sites and Area Served
7.2.2 Electric Heater Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.2.3 OMEGA Electric Heater Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.3 Watlow
7.3.1 Watlow Electric Heater Production Sites and Area Served
7.3.2 Electric Heater Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.3.3 Watlow Electric Heater Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.4 Tutco
7.4.1 Tutco Electric Heater Production Sites and Area Served
7.4.2 Electric Heater Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.4.3 Tutco Electric Heater Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.5 Chromalox
7.5.1 Chromalox Electric Heater Production Sites and Area Served
7.5.2 Electric Heater Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.5.3 Chromalox Electric Heater Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.6 Tempco Electric Heater Corporation
7.6.1 Tempco Electric Heater Corporation Electric Heater Production Sites and Area Served
7.6.2 Electric Heater Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.6.3 Tempco Electric Heater Corporation Electric Heater Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.7 CCI Thermal Technologies
7.7.1 CCI Thermal Technologies Electric Heater Production Sites and Area Served
7.7.2 Electric Heater Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.7.3 CCI Thermal Technologies Electric Heater Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.8 Minco
7.8.1 Minco Electric Heater Production Sites and Area Served
7.8.2 Electric Heater Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.8.3 Minco Electric Heater Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.9 Industrial Heater Corporation
7.9.1 Industrial Heater Corporation Electric Heater Production Sites and Area Served
7.9.2 Electric Heater Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.9.3 Industrial Heater Corporation Electric Heater Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.10 Durex Industries
7.10.1 Durex Industries Electric Heater Production Sites and Area Served
7.10.2 Electric Heater Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.10.3 Durex Industries Electric Heater Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.11 Friedr. Freek GmbH
7.12 Delta MFG
7.13 Thermal Corporation
7.14 Akinsun Heat Co., Inc.
7.15 Hotset GmbH
7.16 Wattco
7.17 Ulanet
7.18 BUCAN
Continued…
