Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) Market Explores New Growth Opportunities By 2016 – 2026

Future Market Insights (FMI) delivers key insights on the global electronic lab notebook market in its latest report titled, “Electronic Lab Notebook Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016–2026”. The global electronic lab notebook (ELN) market is anticipated to grow from US$ 221.5 Mn in 2015 to US$ 615.2 Mn by 2026, registering a CAGR of 10.1% in terms of revenue during the forecast period (2016-2026). In this report, the global electronic lab notebook (ELN) market is tracked in terms of value, and is calibrated to obtain the market revenue estimates.

Growing need for efficient data management in various application industries and the growing awareness of technological advancements are major factors driving the growth of global electronic lab notebook (ELN) market. Moreover, demand for cloud-based ELN is expected to increase over the years, owing to benefits its offers like simplifying in-house maintenance requirements of the system, and enables remote access to information, which is also expected to reflect in the revenue forecast.

However, additional spending on training and IT infrastructure maintenance and complying with stringent regulations are major challenges expected to be faced by market players in the global electronic lab notebook (ELN) market during the forecast period.

Download Comprehensive Overview with TOC of Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1610

Segmentation highlights

To understand and assess the demand and opportunities in this market, the report is categorically split into three major sections, namely market analysis – by type, by end user, and by region.

The section – market analysis, by type, comprehensively analyses the market on the basis of type and presents an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of value for 2016-2026. In 2015, non-specific ELN segment dominated the global electronic lab notebook (ELN) market, followed by specific ELN segment.

Moreover, specific ELN segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 10.9% over the forecast period in the global electronic lab notebook (ELN) market in terms of revenue, followed by non-specific ELN segment.

The section – market analysis by end user, analyses the global electronic lab notebook (ELN) market on the basis of end user and the data is provided in terms of value for 2016-2026. The academic segment is expected to register a highest CAGR of 11.1% in terms of value during the forecast period.

In terms of market share, pharmaceuticals segment accounted for a major percentage of the revenue share of the overall market in 2015 and pharmaceuticals segment is expected to dominate the global electronic lab notebook (ELN) market throughout the forecast period, followed by chemicals and biology segment.

Regional market projections

The section – market analysis by region, includes an in-depth country level analysis of all global regions namely, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excl. Japan, Japan and Middle East & Africa by type, end user and countries; and provides market data in terms of value for 2016-2026. In 2015, market in North America region dominated the overall electronic lab notebook (ELN) market, followed by the market in Western Europe region. The electronic lab notebook (ELN) market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan region is forecasted to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period, followed by Japan and Western Europe regions respectively.

Vendor insights

Key players reported in this study on the electronic lab notebook (ELN) market include Dassault Systemes SA, LabArchives, LLC, PerkinElmer, Inc., ID Business Solutions Ltd., Kinematik US & Inc., LabWare, Inc., Arxspan LLC., Abbott Informatics Corp, and others, who have significantly increased their footprint in the electronic lab notebook (ELN) market over the years.

Download Historical Data Points of Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-1610